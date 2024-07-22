LG LAUNCHES DISNEY+ ON ITS CONTENT PLATFORM IN SELECT VEHICLES

Enriching the In-car Entertainment Experience, LG Automotive Content Platform Powered by webOS Now Offers Access to Disney’s Streaming Service

SINGAPORE, Jul. 22, 2024 — LG Electronics is welcoming Disney+ to the LG Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS (LG ACP powered by webOS), further expanding the outstanding range of viewing options available on its innovative in-car infotainment solution. Featuring premier entertainment properties, Disney+ adds a new dimension to LG’s industry-leading ACP.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment content brand, Star. Disney+ offers an extensive library of beloved classics and an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including hit Korean originals such as Moving, Big Bet, The Worst of Evil and A Shop for Killers. Subscribers can enjoy some of the greatest franchises such as Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, Inside Out and Toy Story, long-standing drama series including Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds as well as recent releases such as FX’s Shogun, Star Wars: The Acolyte, The First Slam Dunk, The Kardashians and more.

Designed to deliver seamless in-car experiences, LG ACP powered by webOS provides intuitive access to essential information and services, and popular apps including Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, LG Channels, El Dorado and Gold Tower Defence. With the addition of Disney+, LG’s in-vehicle infotainment solution now gives passengers an even wider range of high-quality content to choose from during their journeys.

“Disney+ enriches and enlarges the lineup of premium content services accessible on LG’s automotive content platform,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “In addition to expanding the content ecosystem on LG ACP powered by webOS, we will continue to introduce unique software solutions that enhance the in-car experience in exciting, new ways.”

The Disney+ app for LG ACP powered by webOS is now available in South Korea and is scheduled to roll out globally. A subscription is required to access Disney+ in vehicle.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

