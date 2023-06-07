About Cookies on This Site

LG’S LATEST GRAM LAPTOPS BRING ULTIMATE PRODUCTIVITY ON-THE-GO

CORPORATE 06/07/2023
Print

SINGAPORE, Jun 7, 2023LG Electronics Singapore rounds off the launch of the 2023 gram line-up with the introduction of the LG gram SuperSlim and UltraPC. Renowned for their astonishing lightweight, the gram models are ideal for professionals seeking practicality without compromising performance and user experience. With the addition of the SuperSlim and UltraPC, this concludes the impressive array of upgraded models unveiled this year to ensure a perfect fit for every user.


The Definition of Thin

As a recipient of the iF Design Award 2023 and Red Dot Award 2023, the highly anticipated LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90RT) impresses with its exceptional design and innovation, standing out for aesthetics and functionality. The thinnest gram model yet with a thickness of only 10.91 millimetres when closed and weighing in at just 990g2, the SuperSlim is designed for extreme portability, perfect for individuals on the go. Boasting a stunning 15.6 inch OLED display with a 16:9 FHD display, the laptop delivers breathtaking picture quality with vibrant colours thanks to the DCI-P3 100% wide colour gamut3. Users can also enjoy a smooth performance with a 0.2ms response time. At the same time, the Dolby Atmos® sound system produces total audio immersion that brings shows and games to life.


Under the hood, the LG gram SuperSlim has a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor that ensures lightning-fast performance for seamless multitasking and resource-intensive applications. Graphics are handled effortlessly by the Intel® Xe Graphics, providing smooth visuals and further enhancing image quality.


The most svelte model from this year’s lineup, the LG gram SuperSlim is the epitome of modern laptop innovation, tailored to individuals who appreciate both convenience and substance. Along with a remarkable battery life of up to 20 hours4 the laptop ensures that users can rely on it throughout the day, suited for professionals who require flexible working, wherever they may be. The new laptop also offers ample storage with its Gen 4 NVMe™ technology, allowing lightning-fast data transfer speeds.


Empowering Productivity for All

The final laptop of the LG gram 2023 series is the LG gram UltraPC, designed to cater to a wide range of users. With its slew of outstanding features, the laptop makes powerful computing accessible to everyone with its versatile and reliable solutions.


Weighing at 1.6kg, the 16-inch (16U70R) laptop is also considerably lightweight. Featuring a 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Anti-glare IPS Display, the LG UltraPC delivers stunning visuals with sharp details and vibrant colours. Immaculate picture quality is also ensured thanks to its AMD Radeon™ Graphics. Moreover, the HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra provides superb surround sound immersing users in rich and delightful soundscapes. Whether working on creative projects or streaming multimedia content, the laptop offers a captivating viewing experience for both work and play.




With its many features that cater to diverse needs, the LG gram UltraPC is breaking barriers as its versatility meets the demands of users from all walks of life. The new laptop is fitted with a powerful battery that lasts up to 20 hours4, eliminating the worry of running out of power. Additionally, including the Gen 3 NVMe™ SSD guarantees plenty of storage and speedy boot-up times for a seamless user experience.   

 




Expansive and Unmatched Features

The newly launched LG gram models also feature added capabilities that elevate the user experience. The screen minimises glare with the Anti-Glare Low Reflection (ALGR) display. It provides a comfortable viewing experience regardless of how bright the surrounding environment may be. Additionally, the LG Glance feature by Mirametrix® uses AI-based technology to recognise the face of the user and automatically lock the screen once they step away. Not only that, but the feature can even blur the screen if it detects someone looking over their shoulder for added security.




“We are thrilled to introduce the LG gram UltraPC and SuperSlim that represent the pinnacle of innovation and design in the laptop industry,” said Mr Lee Chang-Ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment. “These latest laptops embody LG’s commitment to leading the market in unmatched portability and cutting-edge features that cater to the varied needs and preferences of the modern user.




The new LG gram SuperSlim and UltraPC laptops are now available at official Shopee, Lazada, KrisShop, Amazon, and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.





*Please refer to the specification sheet for detailed pricing and technical features.

 

  # # #

 

 

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company
The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximise work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

Media Contacts:

 

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

Email: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore

Email: minqian.peh@lge.com

Natalie Ng

APRW

Tel: +65 8382 3662

Email: natalie@aprw.asia

Nurul Umairah

APRW

Tel: +65 8157 6081

Email: umairah@aprw.asia

 

LG gram SuperSlim
 Top HeaderLG gram SuperSlim Neptune Blue 15.6" OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 ProcessorLG gram SuperSlim Neptune Blue 15.6" OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor
 Model15Z90RT-G.AA75A315Z90RT-G.AA55A3
 Price$2,499$2,299
General Information

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Colour

Neptune Blue

Neptune Blue


Processor

CPU Brand

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

CPU Type

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P

Intel® Core™ i5-1340P

Memory

Total Memory

16GB

16GB

Memory Speed

LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

Hard Drive

Type / Interface

Gen 4 NVMe™

Gen 4 NVMe™

Capacity

512GB

512GB
Display





Screen Size

15.6"

15.6"

Display Type

Anti-glare OLED

Anti-glare OLED

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness

400nits

400nits

Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 100%

DCI-P3 100%

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Audio


Stereo Speakers

2.0W x 2

2.0W x 2

Audio App

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Built-In Microphone

Dual Mic

Dual Mic

Connectivity


Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211

Intel® Wireless-AX211

LAN

10/100 Mbps

10/100 Mbps

Bluetooth®

5.1

5.1

Features








LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YesYes

Intel® Unison

YesYes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Yes

LG Smart Assistant 2.0

Yes

Yes

Face Login

YesYes

PCmover Professional

YesYes

MIL-STD 810H

YesYes
Touchpad

Yes

Yes
Webcam

FHD Webcam

FHD Webcam

Ports and Connectors


USB 4 Type-C™ (Display Port, Thunderbolt™ 4)22

USB 3.2 Type-C™

11

Headphone Out (4 Pole Headset, US type)

YesYes
Battery / Power

Battery

Lithium Ion (60W)

Lithium Ion (60W)

 

Battery Life5

Up to 20 hours

Up to 20 hours

Dimensions / Weight

Dimensions (WxHxD) mm

356.0 x 227.5 x 12.6

356.0 x 227.5 x 12.6

Weight

990g

990g

 

Accessory

AC Adaptor

Type-C™ PD adapter (65W)

Type-C™ PD adapter (65W)

Warranty

Limited Warranty (Onsite)

2 year parts and labour

2 year parts and labour

 

LG gram UltraPC

 

 

Model

16U70R-G.AA56A3

Price

$1,699

General Information


 

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Colour

Charcoal Grey

ProcessorMemory

CPU Brand

AMD Radeon™

CPU Type

Ryzen™ 5 7530U

Memory


 

Total Memory

16GB

Memory Speed

LPDDR4 (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Hard Drive


 

Type / Interface

Gen 3 NVMe™

Capacity

512GB

Display


 

 

 


 

Screen Size

16.0"

Display Type

Anti-glare IPS LCD

Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness

300nits

Colour Gamut

NTSC 45%

Graphics

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Audio


Stereo Speakers

1.5W x 2

Audio App

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Built-In Microphone

Dual Mic

Connectivity


 

 

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX200

LAN

10/100 Mbps

Bluetooth®

5.1

Features


 

 

 

 


LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

LG Smart Assistant 2.0

Yes

PCmover Professional

Yes

MIL-STD 810H

Yes

Touchpad

Yes

Webcam

HD Webcam

Ports and Connectors


 

 

 

HDMI (v2.0)

1

USB 3.2 Type-C™

1

Micro-SD

1 slot

Headphone Out (4 Pole Headset, US type)

Yes

Battery / Power


 

Battery

Lithium Ion (72W)

Battery Life6

Up to 20 hours

Material (Body)

Material

Magnesium alloy

Dimensions / Weight


 

Dimensions (WxHxD) mm

356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3

Weight

1600g

Accessory

AC Adaptor

3-Pin AC Power Adapter (65W)

Warranty

Limited Warranty (Onsite)

2 year parts and labour



__________________________________

1The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product
2The weight is based on the laptop only
3DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. DCI-P3: The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)
4Based on video playback time: Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player – Movies & TV / Earphone playback. Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.
5Based on video playback time: Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player – Movies & TV / Earphone playback. Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.
6Based on video playback time: Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player – Movies & TV / Earphone playback. Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.

