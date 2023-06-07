LG’S LATEST GRAM LAPTOPS BRING ULTIMATE PRODUCTIVITY ON-THE-GO

SINGAPORE, Jun 7, 2023 – LG Electronics Singapore rounds off the launch of the 2023 gram line-up with the introduction of the LG gram SuperSlim and UltraPC. Renowned for their astonishing lightweight, the gram models are ideal for professionals seeking practicality without compromising performance and user experience. With the addition of the SuperSlim and UltraPC, this concludes the impressive array of upgraded models unveiled this year to ensure a perfect fit for every user.







The Definition of Thin

As a recipient of the iF Design Award 2023 and Red Dot Award 2023, the highly anticipated LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90RT) impresses with its exceptional design and innovation, standing out for aesthetics and functionality. The thinnest gram model yet with a thickness of only 10.91 millimetres when closed and weighing in at just 990g2, the SuperSlim is designed for extreme portability, perfect for individuals on the go. Boasting a stunning 15.6 inch OLED display with a 16:9 FHD display, the laptop delivers breathtaking picture quality with vibrant colours thanks to the DCI-P3 100% wide colour gamut3. Users can also enjoy a smooth performance with a 0.2ms response time. At the same time, the Dolby Atmos® sound system produces total audio immersion that brings shows and games to life.







Under the hood, the LG gram SuperSlim has a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor that ensures lightning-fast performance for seamless multitasking and resource-intensive applications. Graphics are handled effortlessly by the Intel® Xe Graphics, providing smooth visuals and further enhancing image quality.







The most svelte model from this year’s lineup, the LG gram SuperSlim is the epitome of modern laptop innovation, tailored to individuals who appreciate both convenience and substance. Along with a remarkable battery life of up to 20 hours4 the laptop ensures that users can rely on it throughout the day, suited for professionals who require flexible working, wherever they may be. The new laptop also offers ample storage with its Gen 4 NVMe™ technology, allowing lightning-fast data transfer speeds.







Empowering Productivity for All

The final laptop of the LG gram 2023 series is the LG gram UltraPC, designed to cater to a wide range of users. With its slew of outstanding features, the laptop makes powerful computing accessible to everyone with its versatile and reliable solutions.







Weighing at 1.6kg, the 16-inch (16U70R) laptop is also considerably lightweight. Featuring a 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Anti-glare IPS Display, the LG UltraPC delivers stunning visuals with sharp details and vibrant colours. Immaculate picture quality is also ensured thanks to its AMD Radeon™ Graphics. Moreover, the HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra provides superb surround sound immersing users in rich and delightful soundscapes. Whether working on creative projects or streaming multimedia content, the laptop offers a captivating viewing experience for both work and play.











With its many features that cater to diverse needs, the LG gram UltraPC is breaking barriers as its versatility meets the demands of users from all walks of life. The new laptop is fitted with a powerful battery that lasts up to 20 hours4, eliminating the worry of running out of power. Additionally, including the Gen 3 NVMe™ SSD guarantees plenty of storage and speedy boot-up times for a seamless user experience.







Expansive and Unmatched Features

The newly launched LG gram models also feature added capabilities that elevate the user experience. The screen minimises glare with the Anti-Glare Low Reflection (ALGR) display. It provides a comfortable viewing experience regardless of how bright the surrounding environment may be. Additionally, the LG Glance feature by Mirametrix® uses AI-based technology to recognise the face of the user and automatically lock the screen once they step away. Not only that, but the feature can even blur the screen if it detects someone looking over their shoulder for added security.











“We are thrilled to introduce the LG gram UltraPC and SuperSlim that represent the pinnacle of innovation and design in the laptop industry,” said Mr Lee Chang-Ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment. “These latest laptops embody LG’s commitment to leading the market in unmatched portability and cutting-edge features that cater to the varied needs and preferences of the modern user.











The new LG gram SuperSlim and UltraPC laptops are now available at official Shopee, Lazada, KrisShop, Amazon, and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.















LG gram SuperSlim Top Header LG gram SuperSlim Neptune Blue 15.6" OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor LG gram SuperSlim Neptune Blue 15.6" OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor Model 15Z90RT-G.AA75A3 15Z90RT-G.AA55A3 Price $2,499 $2,299 General Information



Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Colour Neptune Blue Neptune Blue

Processor CPU Brand 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor CPU Type Intel® Core™ i7-1360P Intel® Core™ i5-1340P Memory



Total Memory 16GB 16GB Memory Speed LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz) LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz) Hard Drive



Type / Interface Gen 4 NVMe™ Gen 4 NVMe™ Capacity 512GB 512GB Display











Screen Size 15.6" 15.6" Display Type Anti-glare OLED Anti-glare OLED Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) FHD (1920 x 1080) Brightness 400nits 400nits Colour Gamut DCI-P3 100% DCI-P3 100% Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Audio





Stereo Speakers 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Audio App HD Audio with Dolby Atmos HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Built-In Microphone Dual Mic Dual Mic Connectivity





Wireless Intel® Wireless-AX211 Intel® Wireless-AX211 LAN 10/100 Mbps 10/100 Mbps Bluetooth® 5.1 5.1 Features

















LG Glance by Mirametrix® Yes Yes Intel® Unison Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes LG Smart Assistant 2.0 Yes Yes Face Login Yes Yes PCmover Professional Yes Yes MIL-STD 810H Yes Yes Touchpad Yes Yes Webcam FHD Webcam FHD Webcam Ports and Connectors





USB 4 Type-C™ (Display Port, Thunderbolt™ 4) 2 2 USB 3.2 Type-C™ 1 1 Headphone Out (4 Pole Headset, US type) Yes Yes Battery / Power



Battery Lithium Ion (60W) Lithium Ion (60W) Battery Life5 Up to 20 hours Up to 20 hours Dimensions / Weight



Dimensions (WxHxD) mm 356.0 x 227.5 x 12.6 356.0 x 227.5 x 12.6 Weight 990g 990g

Accessory AC Adaptor Type-C™ PD adapter (65W) Type-C™ PD adapter (65W) Warranty Limited Warranty (Onsite) 2 year parts and labour 2 year parts and labour





LG gram UltraPC Model 16U70R-G.AA56A3 Price $1,699 General Information

Operating System Windows 11 Home Colour Charcoal Grey ProcessorMemory



CPU Brand AMD Radeon™ CPU Type Ryzen™ 5 7530U Memory

Total Memory 16GB Memory Speed LPDDR4 (Dual Channel, 4266MHz) Hard Drive

Type / Interface Gen 3 NVMe™ Capacity 512GB Display



Screen Size 16.0" Display Type Anti-glare IPS LCD Resolution WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Brightness 300nits Colour Gamut NTSC 45% Graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics Audio





Stereo Speakers 1.5W x 2 Audio App HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra Built-In Microphone Dual Mic Connectivity

Wireless Intel® Wireless-AX200 LAN 10/100 Mbps Bluetooth® 5.1 Features



LG Glance by Mirametrix® Yes LG Smart Assistant 2.0 Yes PCmover Professional Yes MIL-STD 810H Yes Touchpad Yes Webcam HD Webcam Ports and Connectors

HDMI (v2.0) 1 USB 3.2 Type-C™ 1 Micro-SD 1 slot Headphone Out (4 Pole Headset, US type) Yes Battery / Power

Battery Lithium Ion (72W) Battery Life6 Up to 20 hours Material (Body) Material Magnesium alloy Dimensions / Weight

Dimensions (WxHxD) mm 356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3 Weight 1600g Accessory AC Adaptor 3-Pin AC Power Adapter (65W) Warranty Limited Warranty (Onsite) 2 year parts and labour





1The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product

2The weight is based on the laptop only

3DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. DCI-P3: The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)

