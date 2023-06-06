MAKING A DIFFERENCE TO BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION WITH LG ELECTRONICS

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023– World Environment Day, held annually on June 5, puts a spotlight on the pressing environmental challenges of our times, and is a great opportunity for people all around the globe to discuss efforts to protect and restore the Earth.







Established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1972 and led by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, the internationally observed day has grown to become one of the largest global platforms for environmental outreach.







Hosted by Côte d’Ivoire in partnership with the Netherlands, this year’s World Environment Day event – #BeatPlasticPollution – focuses on solutions to the problem of plastic pollution. Côte d’Ivoire banned the use of plastic bags in 2014 and has shown its continuing leadership in reducing reliance on plastics by supporting a nationwide shift to reusable packaging. A signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitmentand a member of theGlobal Partnership on Plastic Pollution and Marine Litter, the Netherlands is also adopting a variety of measures to address this key environmental issue.









To raise awareness of the event and highlight the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, UNEP has created a compelling and informative video. The video inspires hope with the message that we now have the science and solutions needed to beat plastic pollution, while also calling on governments, cities and businesses to take action.







LG is showing its support for the UNEP and World Environment Day by playing UNEP’s video on its digital billboards in New York’s iconic Time Square and London’s famed Piccadilly Circus. Located in high-traffic pedestrian areas in two of the world’s most-visited cities, the company’s billboards are expected to provide World Environment Day with significant exposure, raising public awareness and hopefully encouraging more people to do their part.





As a socially responsible corporate citizen, LG is taking active steps to help create a better life for all. To achieve this, the company is committed to practicing a circular economy by continuously expanding the use of recycled materials, which are already used in the production of select newer product models, including LG styler, LG tiiun mini, refrigerators and dishwashers. This year, the company aims to expand the use of recycled materials to more products, such as the LG styler ShoeCase, LG styler ShoeCare and LG OLED evo TV, contributing to the company’s goal to use an accumulated total of 600,000 tons of recycled plastic by 2030.





As the company continues to do its part to reduce plastic pollution, LG is hopeful that increased promotion of the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign on its billboards in two of the most populous tourist attractions around the world will raise awareness and positively impact the public to do what is possible to reduce the use of plastic.





# # #



About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.



About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.





Media Contacts:



