LG JOINS RE100 INITIATIVE, COMMITTING TO TRANSITION TO RENEWABLE ENERGY
LG had already established plans to speed up its transition to renewable energy and accelerate its journey toward carbon neutrality. By converting to renewable energy, the company is also reducing indirect carbon (scope 2) emissions generated while using power. 2019, LG announced its Zero Carbon 2030 pledge to reach net-zero (direct and indirect) carbon dioxide emissions (scope 1 and 2) by the year 2030.
“Through ongoing efforts and innovation, LG is well on its way to achieving its goals of converting to 100 percent renewable energy and becoming a carbon neutral business,” said Lee Sam-soo, chief strategy officer at LG Electronics. “LG remains fully committed to realizing its ESG vision of creating a Better Life for All.
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
