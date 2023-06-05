YALLA GREEN CAMPAIGN: REFORESTING THE PLANET, ONE TREE AT A TIME

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 –

With the belief that environmental sustainability is the key to unlocking a brighter future for all, LG Electronics has taken significant steps to support green initiatives across the globe. In the Middle East, LG Saudi Arabia has backed up the company's promise to environmental conservation by launching its tree-planting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in association with the 'Yalla Green' campaign earlier this year – with its main aim to promote energy efficiency and contributing to a greener tomorrow.Meaning 'let's go together' in Arabic, the Yalla Green campaign calls attention to effective energy efficiency by introducing a SEER-labelled green air solution line-up. In line with the Saudi Arabian government's Vision 2030 goals, the availability of LG's energy-conscious air conditioning products highlights its unwavering mission to preserve natural resources and reduce carbon emissions.With Shaker, a local distributor of international home appliance brands, and the company's partner in the air conditioner production facility in Riyadh, LG Saudi Arabia launched its tree-planting initiative, which seeks to push Saudi Arabia another step closer to its ambitious environmental objectives. As outlined by the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), the country aims to plant more than 650 million trees locally by 2030, fostering environmental awareness, promoting energy conservation and creating a greener, more sustainable environment.The company's planting events have been well received by LG's employees and volunteers, who have participated actively in large numbers. Beyond supporting community development, the initiative also educates consumers on the best energy conservation practices. The company's commitment in taking holistic action for sustainability resonates with Saudi Arabia and fosters a sense of pride among the people taking time out of their lives to do their bit for a greener future.With trees planted at Riyadh Province's Thadiq National Park, participants described the event as both eye-opening and informative, emphasizing the power of collective cooperation in creating a green future.As a environmentally conscious brand, LG continues to strive to make a positive difference through its energy-efficient solutions and tree planting initiatives. By prioritizing environmental sustainability, the company is contributing to the preservation of natural resources and the well-being of future generations. Through these concerted efforts, LG demonstrates its dedication to helping bring about a greener and more sustainable world.