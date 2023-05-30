LG INSTAVIEW™ FRIDGE TO LIFT THE ‘MOODUP™’ AT VIVID SYDNEY 2023

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023 — LG Electronics Inc. announces ‘MoodUPTM, by LG,’ an exciting, multifaceted activation set to take place during Vivid Sydney 2023. Featuring the biggest light show in Australia, Sydney’s annually-held festival, which is now in its thirteenth year, will introduce locals and visitors to LG’s innovative InstaViewTM fridge with MoodUPTM.



TM fridge with MoodUPTM has colour-changing door panels that provide a whole new level of personalization. Enabling users to switch up the colours whenever the mood takes them, the fridge and its LED panels offer up to 190,0001 colour combinations to choose from and easy management via the LG ThinQ™ mobile app. Additionally, the InstaViewTM with MoodUPTM boasts advanced refrigeration and smart technologies that deliver outstanding food freshness and user convenience for an elevated kitchen experience.



What’s your Vivid Sydney Mood?



Visitors to LG’s activation will be greeted by an eye-catching LED ‘wall’ measuring an impressive four-meters-high by eleven-meters-wide. Along with meeting the company’s colourific new fridge, they can also take part in a fun, movement-based quiz,, spanning eight compelling categories: Energetic, Cruisy, Whimsical, Cheerful, Adventurous, Creative, Soulful and Curious. After completing the quiz, visitors can capture the moment with a 360-degree photo and – by answering some questions about the kind of Vivid experience they’re looking for – can receive a personalized Vivid Sydney itinerary.





The ability to tailor the itinerary to the preferences of each visitor is made possible through the convenient accessibility of a web-augmented reality (web-AR) platform, which can be easily accessed using a compatible smart device 2





For more interactive enjoyment, LG has developed unique AR placements, strategically situated at various points along Vivid Sydney’s dazzling, eight-kilometre-long light walk. These exclusive AR placements, also accessible through web-AR on compatible devices, present different activities to enhance the experience of the festival’s immersive light show. To ensure they don’t miss out on any of the captivating AR, visitors can opt to receive prompts on their smartphones alerting them that they’ve arrived at one of LG’s AR-enabled locations.

“Our personalizable, customizable InstaViewTM fridge with MoodUPTM offers a wide array of colours to suit any tastes or preferences, and we’re very excited to be showcasing it at Vivid Sydney,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “During Sydney’s iconic festival, visitors will have the chance to experience a range of engaging interactions with our innovative fridge, which we plan to release in Australia this summer – the first time it will be available outside of South Korea.”

From 26 May 2023 to 17 June 2023, experience the vibrant and diverse colours of the LG InstaViewTM fridge with MoodUPTM at Vivid Sydney’s immersive ‘MoodUPTM, by LG’ activation, taking place outside of Customs House in Circular Quay, Sydney, Australia.

# # #

