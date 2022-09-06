We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S NEW REFRIGERATOR READY TO LIFT PEOPLE’S MOODS AT IFA 2022
With its innovative LED door panels, LG’s MoodUP refrigerator presents unrivalled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can choose from 22 colours for the upper door panel and 19 colours for the lower, giving them the ability to change the look of the fridge and their kitchen environment. Users can also customise the panels’ appearance and refresh the mood by applying various, evocative colour themes including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. Using the tones and hues of nature, Season represents different times of year, while Mood elicits a feeling of wellbeing through the use of soft, soothing colours.
In addition to its stunning, changeable colours, LG’s new refrigerator provides excellent sound via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Users can match their mood – or the fridge’s current colour or theme – with songs from their favourite music streaming apps, or from the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. What’s more, when the speaker is playing audio, the MoodUP’s LED panels can change colours in sync with the music, adding a sense of liveliness and fun to users’ time in the kitchen.
With its LED door panels switched off, the MoodUP refrigerator offers a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White for a more traditional look in the kitchen. The chic, timeless finish harmonises with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different coloured stones.
“We at LG have always found exciting, new ways to move the customer experience forward and we are proud to do it again with the brand-new MoodUP refrigerator,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Bringing colour, music and convenience to the kitchen, and incorporating LG’s cutting-edge technologies and innovative design features, this unique refrigerator demonstrates our continuing commitment to delivering a better life at home.”
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies — Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business — and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
