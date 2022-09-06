LG’S NEW REFRIGERATOR READY TO LIFT PEOPLE’S MOODS AT IFA 2022

BERLIN, Sep. 6, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its ground-breaking MoodUP™ refrigerator with colour-changing LED door panels at IFA 2022. Following up the recent launch of LG’s ‘always-evolving’ upgradable appliances, and the introduction of the ultra-elegant LG Objet Collection, the new fridge serves as yet another example of the company’s ability to respond to – and create – new trends in the home appliance space. The unique MoodUP, equipped with LG’s advanced refrigeration and smart technologies for better food freshness and enhanced convenience, also delivers a completely new kitchen experience, allowing users to choose a wide range of vibrant colours to its LED doors and play music via its built-in speaker as per their personal tastes and moods.









With its innovative LED door panels, LG’s MoodUP refrigerator presents unrivalled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can choose from 22 colours for the upper door panel and 19 colours for the lower, giving them the ability to change the look of the fridge and their kitchen environment. Users can also customise the panels’ appearance and refresh the mood by applying various, evocative colour themes including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. Using the tones and hues of nature, Season represents different times of year, while Mood elicits a feeling of wellbeing through the use of soft, soothing colours.









In addition to its stunning, changeable colours, LG’s new refrigerator provides excellent sound via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Users can match their mood – or the fridge’s current colour or theme – with songs from their favourite music streaming apps, or from the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. What’s more, when the speaker is playing audio, the MoodUP’s LED panels can change colours in sync with the music, adding a sense of liveliness and fun to users’ time in the kitchen.







With its LED door panels switched off, the MoodUP refrigerator offers a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White for a more traditional look in the kitchen. The chic, timeless finish harmonises with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different coloured stones.



LG's revolutionary, new fridge also boasts user-friendly features, such as convenient and colourful notifications. When the refrigerator's door sensor detects that the fridge compartment has been left open for too long, the panel on the door left open blinks repeatedly; letting users know that the door needs closing and helping to prevent cold air loss and unnecessary energy consumption. And when the MoodUP's motion sensors detect that someone is approaching, both panels blink in welcome. The fridge even makes things easier at night time, thanks to its freezer door that glows brighter to help midnight snackers find and open the door.









“We at LG have always found exciting, new ways to move the customer experience forward and we are proud to do it again with the brand-new MoodUP refrigerator,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Bringing colour, music and convenience to the kitchen, and incorporating LG’s cutting-edge technologies and innovative design features, this unique refrigerator demonstrates our continuing commitment to delivering a better life at home.”







LG's game-changing, new fridge also applies the company's own On-Device AI chip for smart home appliances. Integrating advanced AI, the module enables the MoodUP to improve and extend the user experience with features such as upgraded voice recognition and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Visitors to IFA 2022 (2-6 September) can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the MoodUP refrigerator, at the company’s booth in Hall 18, Messe Berlin.





About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies — Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business — and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence.





About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company





The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .



