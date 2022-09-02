LG TAKES GAMING IMMERSION TO THE NEXT-LEVEL WITH WORLD’S FIRST BENDABLE 42-INCH OLED TV

SEOUL, Sep. 02, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG OLED Flex (model LX3), an innovative new TV boasting the world’s first bendable, 42-inch OLED screen. Perfect for immersive console, PC, and cloud gaming, and for enjoying live TV broadcasts and content streaming services, LG OLED Flex ushers in a whole new era of screen customizability. The LX3’s remarkable display can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved (900R),1 letting users choose their ideal arc from twenty levels of curvature, for a truly personalised viewing experience.





The game-changing form factor of the LG OLED Flex is made possible by LG’s backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology. Whether flat or curved, the LG OLED evo technology-equipped LX3 delivers the same exceptional picture quality and performance that have made LG OLED the choice of discerning consumers the world over. Providing infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colours (100 percent color fidelity certified),2 a lightning-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag, LG OLED Flex will make users feel like they are part of the on-screen action.





In addition to lifelike image quality, powered by α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and unique picture algorithms, LG OLED Flex offers outstanding eye comfort as evidenced by its multiple flicker-free, glare-free3 certifications. Easier on the eyes, the LX3’s OLED screen enables users to enjoy longer gaming sessions and binge-watch their favourite shows without experiencing eye fatigue. Meanwhile, the application of LG’s super anti-reflection (SAR) coating helps to reduce visual distractions, so that users can focus all their attention on what is playing on the screen.













With compelling customisation options for a more personalized user experience, the bendable 42-inch display is unlike anything else on the market. Users can quickly adjust the LX3’s curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control, or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex can be tilted toward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand -up or down by 140 millimeters-, guaranteeing ergonomic comfort for those who like to sit up, and those who like to lean back.





What is more, the LX3 comes with unique features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image4 according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they are playing. Fans of role-playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers will likely want to use all 42-inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers might prefer a 32- or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance. The image resize feature can be easily accessed from the ultra-convenient Gaming Dashboard menu, where users can also choose the position high, low or centered of the smaller image on screen.





The new Game app, which is exclusive to the LX3, supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen. Revamped for LG OLED Flex, LG’s Gaming Optimiser adds customised sound settings for specific game genres to its diverse range of gamer-centric picture and audio options. Its dedicated game sound settings page includes an equalizer, switches for AI Game Sound and Dolby AtmosTM, and offers access to advanced audio settings, enabling users to tailor the gaming experience precisely to how they want it.













Gamers will also appreciate the LX3’s Multi View mode, which allows them to view content from two different sources simultaneously and select which audio they want to hear. This means they can play a PC or a console game while watching YouTube videos5 streamed from their smartphone at the same time.







For maximum convenience, the Switching Hub function makes it possible to use the LG OLED Flex’s built-in microphone and any devices connected via its USB ports such as a headset, keyboard, or mouse with a PC connected by HDMI cable. By pressing the source switching button on the side of the LX3’s stand, users can switch device connection back and forth between PC and LG OLED Flex without having to physically disconnect and reconnect anything. Additionally, the built-in mic provides effective echo-cancellation for crystal-clear voice chatting while gaming.





The LX3 also delivers excellent sound with two front-firing 40W speakers that help further elevate the gaming and content-viewing experience. And with built-in support for Dolby AtmosTM, the TV adds greater clarity, depth and liveliness to audio on compatible titles.













LG’s outstanding OLED TV lineup, including the new LG OLED Flex, offers one of the best big-screen gaming experiences around, with support for Dolby VisionTM gaming at 4K 120Hz and the latest HDMI 2.1 features, such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM). Moreover, LG’s bendable display is G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified, ensuring tear- and stutter-free visuals that help bring games fully to life.





To complete the personalised user experience, LG OLED Flex incorporates a customizable lighting feature into its shield-like rear design. The LX3’s lighting enhances the atmosphere by synchronizing with the video or audio of the content playing on screen, offering five unique modes6 for users to choose from.





LG OLED Flex will be on display at IFA 2022 in LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin. The LG OLED Flex will be coming to Singapore and more details will be made available soon.





