LG'S 2022 TONE FREE T-SERIES EARBUDS OFFER NEW AND IMPROVED FEATURES FOR A BETTER AUDIO EXPERIENCE

The Newest Lineup is the Perfect Companion for an On-the-Go Lifestyle, Providing High-Quality Audio, Better-Fitting Design and a Slew of New Features
SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 — LG Electronics (Singapore) announced the roll-out of the 2022 lineup from the TONE Free™ series (models T90, T60 and TF8), featuring the latest audio technology and a host of brand-new features that deliver incredible sound with a comfortable fit. The newest TONE Free true wireless earbuds elevate the user's on-the-go lifestyle – a perfect example of LG's commitment to consistently providing innovative products and solutions for a better life.
The Flagship Model: LG TONE Free T90
Headlining the 2022 TONE Free true wireless earbuds, the TONE Free T90 comes with significant upgrades that bring music to the ears. Designed to offer enhanced audio quality, the T90s are engineered with a new internal structure with larger drivers and crafted with graphene. This combination provides dynamic yet balanced and crisp sound while reducing vibrations. The earbuds also feature Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing from LG's long-standing partner Meridian Audio, delivering a full and more natural soundstage for an immersive listening experience. Equipped with Meridian's Perfect Balance technology, it enables the T90 earbuds to maintain a consistent tonal balance at any volume and surround users with a pleasant and soothing sound.
In addition to these upgrades, LG’s TONE Free T90 earbuds are also the world's first Dolby Atmos1 wireless earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking™2 across all devices and content such as music, movies and video games. Living up to its name, Dolby Head Tracking™ recalibrates the sound as users move their heads to envelope them in a more natural sound experience, allowing them to feel like they are in the centre of the scene. This technology allows sound to move along with the user, improving how one can experience and enjoy entertainment. The T90s are also the first wireless earbuds to come with Dolby's audio virtualiser, explicitly designed for earbuds to expand spatial dimensionality for stereo-like performance.
What's more, the T90s boast the newly-added Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite3, offering a stellar listening experience previously only available on wired headphones. Along with its 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, these Snapdragon Sound earbuds provide robust connectivity, low latency and crisp voice quality - an ideal solution for making calls and for gamers who rely on clear voice communication during intense battles.
The premium T90s also feature an upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Double Step ANC Algorithm eradicates unpleasant feedback. It cancels external noises more effectively by utilising a new filter with a higher sampling rate and an advanced howling detection algorithm respectively. The Real-Time ANC Optimiser calibrates the position of the earbuds via the internal microphones when it is placed inside the ear and automatically adjusts to provide optimal ANC performance.
LG TONE Free T90s also provide an improved voice calling experience thanks to the Voice Pickup Unit. It detects and reduces ambient noise to minimal levels when the user speaks for a clear voice calling experience.<
The T90 earbuds also offer a substantial battery capacity. A single charging delivers up to 9 hours of playtime on the earbuds alone and up to 29 hours with the charging case.4
The Audio Companion for Active Lifestyles: LG TONE Free fit
Alongside the T90s in the 2022 lineup is the TONE Free fit TF8, designed for the active user as it offers a secure yet comfortable fit. Suitable for all activities ranging from running and mountain biking, to training at the gym, the built-in SwivelGrip technology helps keep the earbuds fit snugly in the ear regardless of the intensity of the activity. At the same time, the lightweight design promotes better air circulation.
Furthermore, the TONE Free TF8 are IP67 rated for resistance to many types of splashes, such as rain, sweat and dust, making them the perfect earbuds to wear when participating in a vigorous workout session.5 The earbuds also come with ANC, clear spatial sound with Meridian HSP technology and are fitted with hypoallergenic ear gels. The TF8s have a comparable battery life of 10 hours with up to 30 hours when used with the UVnano charging case and are equipped with Plug & Wireless feature for convenience on the treadmill.
Features Available on LG TONE Free T-series
LG's 2022 TONE Free models also boast a comfortable design while boosting audio performance. In collaboration with South Korea's POSTECH Ergonomic Design Technology Lab, the T-series earbuds were created with ergonomic precision, an optimised shape that feels better in the ear. This means that users can enjoy a more ergonomic fit that boasts comfort throughout extended usage. The TONE Free's Performance Fit sets the earbuds in the correct position for the optimal sound experience.
For greater connectivity and compatibility, the TONE Free earbuds offer exceptional convenience through its Plug & Wireless feature. Using its charging case as a Bluetooth transmitter, users can plug the case into any compatible device with the included USB-C to AUX cable, such as a treadmill, radio or in-flight entertainment system to enjoy complete wireless freedom. The voice chat function is new to the Plug & Wireless feature, which makes it great for conference calls and chatting with friends in-game.
LG's new TONE Free models also retains its special auto-cleaning charging case with a few enhancements. The UVnano6 charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help clean the earbuds, will now provide even greater coverage for thorough sterilisation of all parts of the ear gels. The medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels continue to help reduce the risk of skin irritation in the ear canal.<
The 2022 LG TONE Free T90, T60 and TF8 are now available at LG official brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee, as well as authorised retailers and distributors, including Audio House, Best Denki, ConnectIT, COURTS, Gain City, Goh Joo Hin, Harvey Norman, iStudio, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk, Stereo Electronics, Sprint-Cass and X Gear.
Specifications:
Models
T90
T60
TF8
Price
$329
$229
S$299
Sound Quality
Graphene Unit
Y
Y
-
Driver Unit Size
Dynamic 11 Φ
Dynamic 11 Φ
-
Meridian Sound
Y
Y
Y
Dolby Head Tracking
Y
-
-
Mic System
3 MIC + VPU
3 MIC
3 MIC
ANC
Real-time ANC Optimizer
Y
-
-
Double-step ANC Algorithm
Y
Y
-
Active Noise Cancellation
-
-
Y
Health
UVnano
Y
Y
Y
Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels
Y
Y
Y
Battery Life
Earbuds / Charging Case
Up to 9hrs/20hrs (ANC Off)
Up to 5hr/11hrs
(ANC On)
Up to 9hrs/20hrs (ANC Off)
Up to 5hr/11hrs
(ANC On)
Up to 10hrs/20hrs (ANC Off)
Up to 6hr/12hrs
(ANC On)
Convenience
Plug & Wireless
Y
-
Y
Whispering Mode
Y
Y
-
Charging
Fast Charging
Y
Y
Y
Wireless
Charging
Y
-
-
Active
IPX Rating
IPX4
IPX4
IP67
1 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
2 Compatibility and availability may vary by device, application, and content. Dolby Head Tracking and audio virtualiser must be turned on in the LG TONE Free app.
3 Full benefit of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound™ Technology Suite can be enjoyed when both source device and earbuds are Snapdragon Sound enabled. Source devices not enabled by Snapdragon Sound technology can be used in Plug & Wireless mode. Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
4 Up to 29 hours of total use available with ANC turned off. With ANC turned on, LG 2022 TONE Free earbuds offer up to 16 hours of playtime: 5 on a full charge on the earbuds alone plus an additional 11 hours via the charging case.
5 IP67 Rating: Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet
6 UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the eargels of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.