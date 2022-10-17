LG’S NEW VERSATILE LIBERO MONITOR MAXIMISES DESK SPACE WITH ITS TWO-WAY INSTALLATION

Singapore, Oct. 17, 2022— LG Electronics has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up of innovative monitors with the new LG Libero (27BQ70QC). Enabling efficient space management for work stations, the Libero offers a sleek, customisable solution while providing an all-in-one gadget for multitasking and teleconferencing without additional equipment, allowing consumers to optimise their work environment easily.

Compact, Two-way Installation

A winner in the Product Design category of the 2022 Red Dot Design Awards, the Libero boasts an all-in-one stand that connects the left and right ends of the 27-inch monitor. Inspired by the handy design of a bag handle, the stand allows users to easily carry and move the monitor conveniently to their desired location. Using dedicated accessories provided, the Libero can be hung like a calendar on a partition to efficiently utilise space or installed on a desk by rotating the stand to the back of the monitor. Users can adjust the screen position according to their posture by tilting it forward or backwards from -5 degrees to 10 degrees.





Enhanced Convenience and Control

Taking the video conferencing experience to another levelthe Libero comes with a detachable, Full HD webcam, integrated microphone and built-in 2-channel stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio, making it ideal for meetings and online classes. The USB Type-C™ port allows for simultaneous data transferring, display connection and 65W fast charging, offering multi-level support to the laptop with a single cable.







Stylish Design and Quality Display

Adding to the design detail is a fabric pattern back cover that blends seamlessly in any space. Equipped with a 27-inch QHD (2,560×1,440) high-resolution IPS display, the monitor delivers high picture quality and impeccable colour accuracy, brightness and contrast, thanks to its 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum and HDR10 compatibility. Featuring slim bezels on both sides and the top of the monitor, the Libero increases viewer immersion for a more enjoyable working experience.







"LG is committed to providing consumers with innovative solutions to meet their needs in this evolving hybrid work environment. The new LG Libero offers a new experience for customers to optimise their work environment, regardless of their space," said Mr Lee Chang-ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment.





The LG Libero Monitor is available through LG’s official brand stores – KrisShop , Lazada , Shopee , and at all authorised retailers – Best Denki, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Courts and Challenger at a retail price of S$799 from 1 November 2022.







For more information, visit

Key Specifications:





LG Libero Monitor (27BQ70QC) Display Screen Size 27” Flat Resolution QHD (2560X1440) Aspect Ratio 16:9 IPS Yes Picture Quality sRGB 99% Brightness 350 Response Time 5ms Frequency (Hz) 75Hz Colour Depth 16.7M Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Viewing Angle 178/178 degree Features HDR10 Yes HDR Effect Yes Colour Calibrated Yes Colour Weakness Yes Super Resolution+ Yes Dynamic Action Sync Yes Motion Blur Reduction Yes Flicker Safe Yes Black Stabilizer Yes Reader Mode Yes Dual Controller Yes OnScreen Control(LG

Screen Manager) Yes Interface USB Type-C™ 1 HDMI 1 (v2.0) Sound Audio Output 2WX2 Audio Tuning Maxx Audio Bluetooth Connectivity Maxx Audio Design Screen 3-side Virtually Borderless Installation 2-way (Hanging, Standing) Set (with Stand) 631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4 Set (without Stand) 631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1 (Partition) Set Weight (with Stand) 6.0 Kg Stand Tilt -5~10 Degree Power Type Adapter Power Supply (Voltage,

Hz) 100 ~240V, 50/60Hz Output (TB3/ USB-C

PD) 65W Normal On 38W Standby Power Consumption 0.3W Accessory HDMI Yes USB Type-C™ Yes







About LG Electronics, Inc.







LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visitfor the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .





About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .











Media Contacts:



