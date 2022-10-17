We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S NEW VERSATILE LIBERO MONITOR MAXIMISES DESK SPACE WITH ITS TWO-WAY INSTALLATION
Singapore, Oct. 17, 2022— LG Electronics has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up of innovative monitors with the new LG Libero (27BQ70QC). Enabling efficient space management for work stations, the Libero offers a sleek, customisable solution while providing an all-in-one gadget for multitasking and teleconferencing without additional equipment, allowing consumers to optimise their work environment easily.
Compact, Two-way Installation
A winner in the Product Design category of the 2022 Red Dot Design Awards, the Libero boasts an all-in-one stand that connects the left and right ends of the 27-inch monitor. Inspired by the handy design of a bag handle, the stand allows users to easily carry and move the monitor conveniently to their desired location. Using dedicated accessories provided, the Libero can be hung like a calendar on a partition to efficiently utilise space or installed on a desk by rotating the stand to the back of the monitor. Users can adjust the screen position according to their posture by tilting it forward or backwards from -5 degrees to 10 degrees.
Enhanced Convenience and Control
Taking the video conferencing experience to another levelthe Libero comes with a detachable, Full HD webcam, integrated microphone and built-in 2-channel stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio, making it ideal for meetings and online classes. The USB Type-C™ port allows for simultaneous data transferring, display connection and 65W fast charging, offering multi-level support to the laptop with a single cable.
Stylish Design and Quality Display
Adding to the design detail is a fabric pattern back cover that blends seamlessly in any space. Equipped with a 27-inch QHD (2,560×1,440) high-resolution IPS display, the monitor delivers high picture quality and impeccable colour accuracy, brightness and contrast, thanks to its 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum and HDR10 compatibility. Featuring slim bezels on both sides and the top of the monitor, the Libero increases viewer immersion for a more enjoyable working experience.
"LG is committed to providing consumers with innovative solutions to meet their needs in this evolving hybrid work environment. The new LG Libero offers a new experience for customers to optimise their work environment, regardless of their space," said Mr Lee Chang-ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment.
The LG Libero Monitor is available through LG’s official brand stores – KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee, and at all authorised retailers – Best Denki, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Courts and Challenger at a retail price of S$799 from 1 November 2022.
For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/consumer-monitors/lg-27bq70qc-s.
Key Specifications:
LG Libero Monitor
(27BQ70QC)
Display
Screen Size
27” Flat
Resolution
QHD (2560X1440)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
IPS
Yes
Picture Quality
sRGB 99%
Brightness
350
Response Time
5ms
Frequency (Hz)
75Hz
Colour Depth
16.7M
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
Viewing Angle
178/178 degree
Features
HDR10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Colour Calibrated
Yes
Colour Weakness
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Dual Controller
Yes
OnScreen Control(LG
Yes
Interface
USB Type-C™
1
HDMI
1 (v2.0)
Sound
Audio Output
2WX2
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
Bluetooth Connectivity
Maxx Audio
Design
Screen
3-side Virtually Borderless
Installation
2-way (Hanging, Standing)
Set (with Stand)
631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4
Set (without Stand)
631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1 (Partition)
Set Weight (with Stand)
6.0 Kg
Stand Tilt
-5~10 Degree
Power
Type
Adapter
Power Supply (Voltage,
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
Output (TB3/ USB-C
65W
Normal On
38W
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W
Accessory
HDMI
Yes
USB Type-C™
Yes
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
|Cher Sok Kheng
|Peh Min Qian
|LG Electronics Singapore
|LG Electronics Singapore
|E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
|E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com
|Pearlene Wong
|Sneha Pillai
|APRW
|APRW
|Tel: +65 9271 7890
|Tel: +65 9655 3548
|E-mail: pearlene@aprw.asia
|E-mail: sneha@aprw.asia
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/sg/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lgs-new-versatile-libero-monitor-maximises-desk-space-with-its-two-way-installation.html isCopied
paste