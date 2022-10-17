About Cookies on This Site

LG’S NEW VERSATILE LIBERO MONITOR MAXIMISES DESK SPACE WITH ITS TWO-WAY INSTALLATION

CORPORATE 10/17/2022
Singapore, Oct. 17, 2022— LG Electronics has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up of innovative monitors with the new LG Libero (27BQ70QC). Enabling efficient space management for work stations, the Libero offers a sleek, customisable solution while providing an all-in-one gadget for multitasking and teleconferencing without additional equipment, allowing consumers to optimise their work environment easily.



Compact, Two-way Installation
A winner in the Product Design category of the 2022 Red Dot Design Awards, the Libero boasts an all-in-one stand that connects the left and right ends of the 27-inch monitor. Inspired by the handy design of a bag handle, the stand allows users to easily carry and move the monitor conveniently to their desired location. Using dedicated accessories provided, the Libero can be hung like a calendar on a partition to efficiently utilise space or installed on a desk by rotating the stand to the back of the monitor. Users can adjust the screen position according to their posture by tilting it forward or backwards from -5 degrees to 10 degrees.



Enhanced Convenience and Control
Taking the video conferencing experience to another levelthe Libero comes with a detachable, Full HD webcam, integrated microphone and built-in 2-channel stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio, making it ideal for meetings and online classes. The USB Type-C™ port allows for simultaneous data transferring, display connection and 65W fast charging, offering multi-level support to the laptop with a single cable.



Stylish Design and Quality Display
Adding to the design detail is a fabric pattern back cover that blends seamlessly in any space. Equipped with a 27-inch QHD (2,560×1,440) high-resolution IPS display, the monitor delivers high picture quality and impeccable colour accuracy, brightness and contrast, thanks to its 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum and HDR10 compatibility. Featuring slim bezels on both sides and the top of the monitor, the Libero increases viewer immersion for a more enjoyable working experience.


"LG is committed to providing consumers with innovative solutions to meet their needs in this evolving hybrid work environment. The new LG Libero offers a new experience for customers to optimise their work environment, regardless of their space," said Mr Lee Chang-ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment.


The LG Libero Monitor is available through LG’s official brand stores – KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee, and at all authorised retailers – Best Denki, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Courts and Challenger at a retail price of S$799 from 1 November 2022.






For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/consumer-monitors/lg-27bq70qc-s.





Key Specifications:

　

LG Libero Monitor

(27BQ70QC)

Display

Screen Size

27” Flat

Resolution

QHD (2560X1440)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

IPS

Yes

Picture Quality

sRGB 99%

Brightness

350

Response Time

5ms

Frequency (Hz)

75Hz

Colour Depth

16.7M

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Viewing Angle

178/178 degree

Features

HDR10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control(LG
Screen Manager)

Yes

Interface

USB Type-C™

1

HDMI

1 (v2.0)

Sound

Audio Output

2WX2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

Bluetooth Connectivity

Maxx Audio

Design

Screen

3-side Virtually Borderless

Installation

2-way (Hanging, Standing)

Set (with Stand)

631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4

Set (without Stand)

631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1 (Partition)

Set Weight (with Stand)

6.0 Kg

Stand Tilt

-5~10 Degree

Power

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage,
Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Output (TB3/ USB-C
PD)

65W

Normal On

38W

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W

Accessory

HDMI

Yes

 

USB Type-C™

Yes



About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.





Media Contacts:

Cher Sok KhengPeh Min Qian
LG Electronics SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com E-mail:  minqian.peh@lge.com
  
Pearlene WongSneha Pillai 
APRWAPRW
Tel: +65 9271 7890Tel: +65 9655 3548
E-mail:  pearlene@aprw.asiaE-mail:  sneha@aprw.asia

  













