GEAR UP FOR NEXT-LEVEL GAMING EXPERIENCES WITH THE LATEST LG ULTRAGEAR™ GAMING MONITORS

CORPORATE 10/31/2022
Print
Experience Advanced Gaming Immersion with a Virtually Borderless Design
 
SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 – Leading innovation in the world of consumer electronics, LG Electronics (LG) introduced its next-generation UltraGear™ gaming monitors to the brand's stellar line-up of gaming monitors. The launch welcomes LG's first 48-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 48GQ900) and the 32-inch UltraGear™ Nano IPS gaming monitor (model 32GQ950), LG's first 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology.
 
An ode to a new design identity, the UltraGear™ models (48GQ900 and 32GQ950) sport a sleek aesthetic with a strong, angular stand along with the contemporary Hexagon Lighting. Combining an all-new design language, the latest display technology and an array of gaming and connectivity features, the UltraGear™ gaming monitors will satisfy gamers' every need.
 
A Titan of an OLED Gaming Monitor: 48GQ900
A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive 4K display features a 120Hz (overclockable to 138Hz) refresh rate and a 0.1 millisecond Grey-to-Grey (GTG) response time that delivers seamless performance at lightning speed - critical when playing first-person shooter games.


 

                                                                      
 
Unlocking impeccable visual performance for every game, the OLED panel offers precise pixel-level controls and 99% DCI-P3 colour space to deliver perfect blacks, incredibly realistic colours and infinite contrast for viewer immersion. Moreover, the LG UltraGear™ 48GQ900 is also equipped with an anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, reducing visual distractions so that users can focus their attention entirely on the gameplay.

 


 

 
A One-of-a-Kind Flagship Gaming Display: 32GQ950
                   

 


 

                                                                                           
As the first LG 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology, the 32GQ950 enhances contrast ratio and colour coverage to provide lifelike hues and dark blacks across a wide viewing angle. The UltraGear™ model offers a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 160Hz) along with 1ms GTG response time for smooth and enjoyable gameplay. For gamers who value comfort and flexibility, the stand can be titled up to 15 degrees, allow height adjustability up to 110 millimetres and pivot.


 

                                                                                           
 
Creating a more pleasant gaming experience, the monitors incorporate a four-pole headphone jack that allows gamers to plug in a headset and chat as they play, utilising the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone:X®, which reproduces audio with remarkable clarity. Both monitors also offer HDMI 2.1 ports, enabling features such as variable refresh rate and support for efficient 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles.

 


 


                                                                                                                                                                            
"LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors strive to exceed users' expectations with the application of the latest technologies and designs in the gaming display category," said Mr Lee Chang-ha, Home Entertainment Product Director of LG Electronics Singapore. "The new models offer cutting-edge features and capabilities that enhance gaming experiences. On this front, we will continue solidifying the brand's reputation with innovative products that prioritises the needs of gamers."

 


 

                                                                                       
 
The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 48GQ900 will be officially launched on November 1 at a recommended retail price of S$2,299, with the 32GQ950 following suit on November 14 at S$1,699. Both monitors will be made available through LG official brand stores on Lazada, and Shopee and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.

 


 

                                                                                        
 
For more information on LG's 2022 UltraGear™ gaming monitors, please visit https://www.lg.com/sg/ultragear-gaming-monitors.

 


 


                                                                                                 

                                                                                              # # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
 
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
 
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognised with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
 
 
Media Contacts:
 

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

 

Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com

 

Pearlene Wong

APRW

Tel: +65 9271 7890

E-mail: pearlene@aprw.asia

Ryan Martawibawa

APRW

Tel: +65 8923 5632

E-mail: ryan@aprw.asia




Key Specifications:


 Model32GQ95048GQ900
PriceS$1,699S$2,299
Picture QualityDisplay TypeNano IPSOLED
Screen Size31.5-inch Flat47.5-inch
Colour Depth
(Number of Colours)		1.07B1.07B
Display Resolution4K UHD (3840 x 2160)4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Aspect Ratio16:916:9
Contrast Ratio1000:11500000:1 (Typ.),
Colour GamutDCI-P3 98%DCI-P3 99%
Brightness450 Nits330 Nits
Refresh Rate144Hz / 160Hz (O/C)120Hz / 138Hz (O/C)
Response Time1ms GTG0.1ms GTG
Viewing Angle178/178178/178
Input/ Output
 
 
 
 		HDMI2 (v2.1)3 (v2.1)
Headphone OutYesYes
USB Down-stream2 (v3.0)2 (v3.0)
DisplayPort1 (v1.4)1 (v1.4)
USB Up-stream1 (v3.0)1 (v3.0)
 Power



TypeAdapterBuilt-in Power
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)100 ~240V, 50/60Hz100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
Normal On85W175W
Standby Power Consumption0.5W0.5W
Special
Features
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 		NVIDIA G-Sync™G-SYNC CompatibleG-SYNC Compatible
VESA DisplayHDR™DisplayHDR™ 1000-
HDR EffectYes-
Nano IPS™ TechnologyYes-
Black StabiliserYesYes
CrosshairYesYes
Reader ModeYesYes
Colour CalibratedYesYes
Flicker SafeYes-
HDR
(High Dynamic Range)		HDR10HDR10
FPS CounterYesYes
User Define KeyYesYes
OverclockingYesYes
Adaptive SyncNVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync Premium Pro		NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
Dynamic Action SyncYesYes
Smart Energy SavingYesYes
H/W Calibration
(True Colour Pro)		YesYes
On Screen Control
(OSC)		YesYes
HDR EffectYesYes
VRRYesYes
RGB LED LightingHexagon LightingHexagon Lighting
 Sound


Speaker-Yes
DTS HP:X-Yes
Speaker Output-20W x 2
Stand


Tilt-5~15 Degree-
Height Adjustable0 – 110mm-
PivotYes-
Dimensions/
Weight



 		With Stand (WxHxD)718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm (Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm (Down)		1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8mm
Without Stand
(WxHxD)

718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm

1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6mm
With Stand Weight11.6kg16.8kg
Without Stand Weight9.3kg15.5kg
Wall MountWall Mount Size (mm)100 x 100mm200 x 300 mm
Accessories


HDMIYesYes x 3
USB A to CYesYes
Display PortYesYes

 





