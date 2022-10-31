GEAR UP FOR NEXT-LEVEL GAMING EXPERIENCES WITH THE LATEST LG ULTRAGEAR™ GAMING MONITORS

Experience Advanced Gaming Immersion with a Virtually Borderless Design

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 – Leading innovation in the world of consumer electronics, LG Electronics (LG) introduced its next-generation UltraGear™ gaming monitors to the brand's stellar line-up of gaming monitors. The launch welcomes LG's first 48-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor ( – Leading innovation in the world of consumer electronics, LG Electronics (LG) introduced its next-generation UltraGear™ gaming monitors to the brand's stellar line-up of gaming monitors. The launch welcomes LG's first 48-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor ( model 48GQ900 ) and the 32-inch UltraGear™ Nano IPS gaming monitor ( model 32GQ950 ), LG's first 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology.

An ode to a new design identity, the UltraGear™ models (48GQ900 and 32GQ950) sport a sleek aesthetic with a strong, angular stand along with the contemporary Hexagon Lighting. Combining an all-new design language, the latest display technology and an array of gaming and connectivity features, the UltraGear™ gaming monitors will satisfy gamers' every need.

A Titan of an OLED Gaming Monitor: 48GQ900



A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive 4K display features a 120Hz (overclockable to 138Hz) refresh rate and a 0.1 millisecond Grey-to-Grey (GTG) response time that delivers seamless performance at lightning speed - critical when playing first-person shooter games.



Unlocking impeccable visual performance for every game, the OLED panel offers precise pixel-level controls and 99% DCI-P3 colour space to deliver perfect blacks, incredibly realistic colours and infinite contrast for viewer immersion. Moreover, the LG UltraGear™ 48GQ900 is also equipped with an anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, reducing visual distractions so that users can focus their attention entirely on the gameplay.





A One-of-a-Kind Flagship Gaming Display: 32GQ950











As the first LG 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology, the 32GQ950 enhances contrast ratio and colour coverage to provide lifelike hues and dark blacks across a wide viewing angle. The UltraGear™ model offers a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 160Hz) along with 1ms GTG response time for smooth and enjoyable gameplay. For gamers who value comfort and flexibility, the stand can be titled up to 15 degrees, allow height adjustability up to 110 millimetres and pivot.



Creating a more pleasant gaming experience, the monitors incorporate a four-pole headphone jack that allows gamers to plug in a headset and chat as they play, utilising the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone:X®, which reproduces audio with remarkable clarity. Both monitors also offer HDMI 2.1 ports, enabling features such as variable refresh rate and support for efficient 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles.













"LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors strive to exceed users' expectations with the application of the latest technologies and designs in the gaming display category," said Mr Lee Chang-ha, Home Entertainment Product Director of LG Electronics Singapore. "The new models offer cutting-edge features and capabilities that enhance gaming experiences. On this front, we will continue solidifying the brand's reputation with innovative products that prioritises the needs of gamers."



Lazada , and Shopee and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.



The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 48GQ900 will be officially launched on November 1 at a recommended retail price of S$2,299, with the 32GQ950 following suit on November 14 at S$1,699. Both monitors will be made available through LG official brand stores onandand authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.



https://www.lg.com/sg/ultragear-gaming-monitors . For more information on LG's 2022 UltraGear™ gaming monitors, please visit











Key Specifications:







Model 32GQ950 48GQ900 Price S$1,699 S$2,299 Picture Quality Display Type Nano IPS OLED Screen Size 31.5-inch Flat 47.5-inch Colour Depth

(Number of Colours) 1.07B 1.07B Display Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 Contrast Ratio 1000:1 1500000:1 (Typ.), Colour Gamut DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 99% Brightness 450 Nits 330 Nits Refresh Rate 144Hz / 160Hz (O/C) 120Hz / 138Hz (O/C) Response Time 1ms GTG 0.1ms GTG Viewing Angle 178/178 178/178 Input/ Output







HDMI 2 (v2.1) 3 (v2.1) Headphone Out Yes Yes USB Down-stream 2 (v3.0) 2 (v3.0) DisplayPort 1 (v1.4) 1 (v1.4) USB Up-stream 1 (v3.0) 1 (v3.0) Power







Type Adapter Built-in Power Power Supply (Voltage, Hz) 100 ~240V, 50/60Hz 100 ~240V, 50/60Hz Normal On 85W 175W Standby Power Consumption 0.5W 0.5W Special

Features





































NVIDIA G-Sync™ G-SYNC Compatible G-SYNC Compatible VESA DisplayHDR™ DisplayHDR™ 1000 - HDR Effect Yes - Nano IPS™ Technology Yes - Black Stabiliser Yes Yes Crosshair Yes Yes Reader Mode Yes Yes Colour Calibrated Yes Yes Flicker Safe Yes - HDR

(High Dynamic Range) HDR10 HDR10 FPS Counter Yes Yes User Define Key Yes Yes Overclocking Yes Yes Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Dynamic Action Sync Yes Yes Smart Energy Saving Yes Yes H/W Calibration

(True Colour Pro) Yes Yes On Screen Control

(OSC) Yes Yes HDR Effect Yes Yes VRR Yes Yes RGB LED Lighting Hexagon Lighting Hexagon Lighting Sound





Speaker - Yes DTS HP:X - Yes Speaker Output - 20W x 2 Stand





Tilt -5~15 Degree - Height Adjustable 0 – 110mm - Pivot Yes - Dimensions/

Weight







With Stand (WxHxD) 718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm (Up)

718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm (Down) 1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8mm Without Stand

(WxHxD) 718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm 1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6mm With Stand Weight 11.6kg 16.8kg Without Stand Weight 9.3kg 15.5kg Wall Mount Wall Mount Size (mm) 100 x 100mm 200 x 300 mm Accessories





HDMI Yes Yes x 3 USB A to C Yes Yes Display Port Yes Yes









