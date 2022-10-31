GEAR UP FOR NEXT-LEVEL GAMING EXPERIENCES WITH THE LATEST LG ULTRAGEAR™ GAMING MONITORS

Experience Advanced Gaming Immersion with a Virtually Borderless Design
SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022
– Leading innovation in the world of consumer electronics, LG Electronics (LG) introduced its next-generation UltraGear™ gaming monitors to the brand's stellar line-up of gaming monitors. The launch welcomes LG's first 48-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 48GQ900
) and the 32-inch UltraGear™ Nano IPS gaming monitor (model 32GQ950
), LG's first 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology.
An ode to a new design identity, the UltraGear™ models (48GQ900 and 32GQ950) sport a sleek aesthetic with a strong, angular stand along with the contemporary Hexagon Lighting. Combining an all-new design language, the latest display technology and an array of gaming and connectivity features, the UltraGear™ gaming monitors will satisfy gamers' every need.
A Titan of an OLED Gaming Monitor: 48GQ900
A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive 4K display features a 120Hz (overclockable to 138Hz) refresh rate and a 0.1 millisecond Grey-to-Grey (GTG) response time that delivers seamless performance at lightning speed - critical when playing first-person shooter games.
Unlocking impeccable visual performance for every game, the OLED panel offers precise pixel-level controls and 99% DCI-P3 colour space to deliver perfect blacks, incredibly realistic colours and infinite contrast for viewer immersion. Moreover, the LG UltraGear™ 48GQ900 is also equipped with an anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, reducing visual distractions so that users can focus their attention entirely on the gameplay.
A One-of-a-Kind Flagship Gaming Display: 32GQ950
As the first LG 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology, the 32GQ950 enhances contrast ratio and colour coverage to provide lifelike hues and dark blacks across a wide viewing angle. The UltraGear™ model offers a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 160Hz) along with 1ms GTG response time for smooth and enjoyable gameplay. For gamers who value comfort and flexibility, the stand can be titled up to 15 degrees, allow height adjustability up to 110 millimetres and pivot.
Creating a more pleasant gaming experience, the monitors incorporate a four-pole headphone jack that allows gamers to plug in a headset and chat as they play, utilising the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone:X®, which reproduces audio with remarkable clarity. Both monitors also offer HDMI 2.1 ports, enabling features such as variable refresh rate and support for efficient 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles.
"LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors strive to exceed users' expectations with the application of the latest technologies and designs in the gaming display category," said Mr Lee Chang-ha, Home Entertainment Product Director of LG Electronics Singapore. "The new models offer cutting-edge features and capabilities that enhance gaming experiences. On this front, we will continue solidifying the brand's reputation with innovative products that prioritises the needs of gamers."
The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 48GQ900 will be officially launched on November 1 at a recommended retail price of S$2,299, with the 32GQ950 following suit on November 14 at S$1,699. Both monitors will be made available through LG official brand stores on Lazada,
and Shopee
and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.
# # #
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com
for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognised with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg
.
Media Contacts:
Key Specifications:
|
|Model
|32GQ950
|48GQ900
|Price
|S$1,699
|S$2,299
|Picture Quality
|Display Type
|Nano IPS
|OLED
|Screen Size
|31.5-inch Flat
|47.5-inch
|Colour Depth
(Number of Colours)
|1.07B
|1.07B
|Display Resolution
|4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
|4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|1500000:1 (Typ.),
|Colour Gamut
|DCI-P3 98%
|DCI-P3 99%
|Brightness
|450 Nits
|330 Nits
|Refresh Rate
|144Hz / 160Hz (O/C)
|120Hz / 138Hz (O/C)
|Response Time
|1ms GTG
|0.1ms GTG
|Viewing Angle
|178/178
|178/178
|Input/ Output
|HDMI
|2 (v2.1)
|3 (v2.1)
|Headphone Out
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Down-stream
|2 (v3.0)
|2 (v3.0)
|DisplayPort
|1 (v1.4)
|1 (v1.4)
|USB Up-stream
|1 (v3.0)
|1 (v3.0)
| Power
|Type
|Adapter
|Built-in Power
|Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
|100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
|100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
|Normal On
|85W
|175W
|Standby Power Consumption
|0.5W
|0.5W
|Special
Features
|NVIDIA G-Sync™
|G-SYNC Compatible
|G-SYNC Compatible
|VESA DisplayHDR™
|DisplayHDR™ 1000
|-
|HDR Effect
|Yes
|-
|Nano IPS™ Technology
|Yes
|-
|Black Stabiliser
|Yes
|Yes
|Crosshair
|Yes
|Yes
|Reader Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Colour Calibrated
|Yes
|Yes
|Flicker Safe
|Yes
|-
|HDR
(High Dynamic Range)
|HDR10
|HDR10
|FPS Counter
|Yes
|Yes
|User Define Key
|Yes
|Yes
|Overclocking
|Yes
|Yes
|Adaptive Sync
|NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
|NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
|Dynamic Action Sync
|Yes
|Yes
|Smart Energy Saving
|Yes
|Yes
|H/W Calibration
(True Colour Pro)
|Yes
|Yes
|On Screen Control
(OSC)
|Yes
|Yes
|HDR Effect
|Yes
|Yes
|VRR
|Yes
|Yes
|RGB LED Lighting
|Hexagon Lighting
|Hexagon Lighting
| Sound
|Speaker
|-
|Yes
|DTS HP:X
|-
|Yes
|Speaker Output
|-
|20W x 2
|Stand
|Tilt
|-5~15 Degree
|-
|Height Adjustable
|0 – 110mm
|-
|Pivot
|Yes
|-
|Dimensions/
Weight
|With Stand (WxHxD)
|718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm (Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm (Down)
|1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8mm
|Without Stand
(WxHxD)
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm
|1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6mm
|With Stand Weight
|11.6kg
|16.8kg
|Without Stand Weight
|9.3kg
|15.5kg
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount Size (mm)
|100 x 100mm
|200 x 300 mm
|Accessories
|HDMI
|Yes
|Yes x 3
|USB A to C
|Yes
|Yes
|Display Port
|Yes
|Yes