LG OLED TVS ELEVATE DIGITAL ART DISPLAY AT CRYPTO ART WEEK ASIA

SINGAPORE, Nov.3, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) celebrated Asia’s biggest and best NFT, media arts and electronic music festival, Crypto Art Week Asia, with an impressive showcase of NFT artworks brought to life on LG’s 2022 OLED TV screens. Held at Haw Par Villa, an iconic local cultural hotspot, visitors were immersed in the sights of colourful and vibrant digital art designed by over 150 crypto art artists from 19 countries.







The 83-inch LG OLED C2 TV transforms into a beautiful digital art canvas at Crypto Art Week Asia.

Size matters when highlighting the most outstanding digital art Asia has to offer. The exhibition featured artworks displayed on the large 83-inch to 55-inch LG Z2, G2, C2 and B2 OLED TVs and formed a stunning display of art that dazzled the eyes of many.







Certified by international product testing agency Intertek, LG OLED TVs deliver 100% colour fidelity and colour volume 1 , allowing the art pieces to illuminate brightly in rich, realistic colours as intended by the artists. With self-lit pixels that lit up individually on the OLED panels, the artworks achieved perfect blacks and infinite contrast with no image distortion. Thanks to the OLED technology, viewers were gratified with an enhanced sense of realism as they admired the works of art.

The artwork showcases a kaleidoscope of colours on the 77-inch LG OLED Z2. Click here for the video.







The exceptional visuals on the 77-inch LG OLED Z2 8K TV also enthralled the visitors. As part of LG's premium brand collection, LG SIGNATURE, the LG Z2 combines the OLED's superior picture quality, offering deepest blacks and vivid colours with an 8K high-resolution display for the ultimate viewer immersion. Every colour and detail from the screen instantly transported viewers from the real world into the metaverse of crypto art and NFTs.

The 55-inch LG OLED C2 TV displays rich colours, intricate details, and textures of the artwork perfectly.

The exhibition also featured LG G2 and C2 OLED TVs with the latest OLED evo technology, offering higher luminosity, clarity and detail, producing remarkably lifelike images. The built-in α9 Gen 5 AI processor on LG OLED TVs 2 detects and sharpens the designs, giving images a more three-dimensional quality and ensuring that every element of the artwork becomes more distinct to the lens.

"As one of the leaders in OLED technology, we are excited to be part of Crypto Art Week Asia to showcase how the best of Asia's digital art can come alive through our stylish LG OLED TVs. Beyond displaying art, LG OLED TV embodies the limitless possibilities of reimagining technology as an art piece; to elevate and transform a space into a cosy gallery," said Mr. Lee Chang-ha, Home Entertainment Product Director, LG Electronics Singapore.

