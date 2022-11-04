LG LAUNCHES HUSTLE HUB BY LG GRAM, A SOCIAL COMMUNITY TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PEERS

SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2022— Following its success in Canada, Japan and UK, LG Electronics is officially launching Hustle Hub by LG gram in Singapore. Recognising the needs of consumers today, Hustle Hub aims to address and assist users’ everyday hustling needs. Members can look forward to access useful tips, bite-sized information and resources to improve work productivity and efficiency, enjoy exclusive offers and members benefits, and gain networking opportunities with like-minded individuals.

The highly anticipated Hustle Hub welcomes more than just people who work hard – they are individuals who go beyond the societal norms of a ‘9 to 5’ job or starting a family. They have a zest for life and are driven to hone their craft, pursue their passion and achieve a strong sense of fulfilment and more success in their areas of interest.







A Resource for Information and Inspiration

Hustle Hub by LG gram builds an online community through a dedicated Facebook group . Through the platform, LG will dish out informative content such as how-to guides, news, useful tips and inspiring videos and articles across various topics, such as personal feature stories to business case studies, market trends and more.

Not only will the group be a platform for information exchange, but members will be empowered to share knowledge, industry insights and hustle experiences to excite each other and leverage on a network of support in their hustle journey. Through these meaningful connections, members can fuel their personal and professional growth and ultimately make room for more success.

With the inception of Hustle Hub in Singapore, two key opinion leaders whose life experiences are the epitome of hustle culture were part of the launch. They are photographer Daryl Aiden Yow @darylaiden and Rosalyn Lee, also known as Rozz @heyrozz. Both provided valuable insights into their hustle journey; shared the obstacles they faced and the motivation that inspired them to pursue their passion and dreams. Their content are available for viewing at the respective links – Rozz: part one and part two , Ayden: part one and part two .

Commenting on her role in the launch and her definition of ‘hustle’, Rozz said, “My partnership with Hustle Hub by LG gram was all about encouraging people to look at “hustle” from a fresh perspective. I strongly believe that there is no point in rushing life and chasing goals if you are to neglect your happiness. This is why even though every day is a hustle for me to maintain a sustainable income in order to fuel my love for travel, I have absolutely no regrets embarking on this lifestyle. In fact, contrary to what many people think, I don’t get paid to travel!”

Daryl also shared words of encouragement to his fellow peers, “The collaboration with Hustle Hub by LG gram was a liberating opportunity to share my #HustleStory. I have shared some of my struggles in the past, but I have not talked about it in such detail with this partnership. My aim is to inspire people to not give up and to keep hustling – especially if you are finding it hard to stay on the path towards your ultimate goal. Remember, it is only the end of your journey if you quit.”

To spice up the launch of Hustle Hub, members can take part in a social challenge and be one of two winners to score a 16” LG gram +view IPS portable display (worth S$599 each). Using the hashtag #ShareYourHustle, members can post a photo of their favourite hustle workspace and share their hustle story on the Hustle Hub’s Facebook page . The challenge will end on 9 November 2022.

Members can keep their eyes peeled for a special promotion to receive a Hustle Kit, consisting of an exclusive Hustle Hub T-shirt and laptop sleeve. More details will be available on Hustle Hub’s Facebook group soon.

“The LG gram has been the laptop of choice for many who, like the gram, embody the spirit of dedication, diligence and fortitude,” said Mr. Lee Chang-ha, Home Entertainment Product Director, LG Electronics Singapore. “Through Hustle Hub by LG gram, members can now receive more support to encourage and propel them to go further in their endeavours.”

For more information on:

Hustle Hub by LG gram, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gramhustlehub.sg .

LG gram laptop, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/laptops .

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com

Pearlene Wong Ryan Martawibawa

APRW APRW

Tel: +65 9271 7890 Tel: +65 8923 5632

E-mail:E-mail: