LG RED FAIR BRINGS JOY THIS FESTIVE SEASON WITH DEALS ON INNOVATIVE GADGETS

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 – From 17 November to 31 December 2022, LG Red Fair is back with irresistible deals to light up your life with style and functionality. Among the trove of tech innovations from LG Electronics, you will find the latest must-have earbuds, television, IT solutions, home appliances and air care devices to surprise your loved ones with the perfect gift this holiday season.







For the New Homeowners

LG OLED Objet Collection (Posé)1: Lifestyle Art-Inspired TV





Immerse in a luxurious cinematic experience at home with the premium LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé. In a stunning combination of artistry and technology, Posé provides unbeatable OLED evo picture quality with a sleek and timeless design. Together with its opulent stand, gentle curved edges, and Gallery mode, it enables you to display exquisite artwork on the self-lit digital canvas for a welcoming festive sight. Powered by the a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Posé delivers an optimal viewing experience and up to 20% more luminance 2 for incredible colour and detail with the Brightness Booster.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary grocery e-vouchers worth S$300 and free delivery and installation with purchase of LG OLED Objet Collection (Posé) at S$3,699. Customers will also receive additional complimentary grocery e-vouchers worth S$100* with any bundle purchase of LG StanbyME (S$1,799) and LG OLED Objet Collection (Posé). *Vouchers can be redeemed online at https://www.lg-redemption.com/register .

LG styler with Mirrored Finish: Bespoke Steam Closet for Delicates

3





Quickly refresh and sanitise your favourite outfits by placing them into the LG styler to ensure clothes are free from germs, odour and wrinkles. Using TrueSteam™ technology, it penetrates deeply into the fabrics and effectively eliminates 99.9%of germs and bacteria. Hard-to-wash items such as stuffed toys, bags and pillows can also be deposited to give them a good cleanse. A stylish and elegant accessory for every home, the LG styler comes with a mirrored finish that is perfect for checking your outfit before heading out while seamlessly blending into any space.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary shopping vouchers worth S$200 with the purchase of the LG styler™ with Mirrored Finish at S$2,499.



For the Audiophile Buddies

LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds: Refreshing Listening Experience

Step into a world of immersive sound with the LG TONE Free T-series earbuds. The flagship T90 earbuds feature the world's first Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking™ across all entertainment, calibrating sound according to head movements for a natural sound experience. Powered by Meridian Audio, users can listen to every rhythm and beat with gusto. The distinct audio experience is enhanced with features catered to different needs. The T60 comes with Double-step Active Noise Cancellation for a no-frills option, while the TF8 offers an IP67 water resistance rating - excellent for withstanding rain, sweat and dust.

4





The Plug and Wireless feature are available on the T90, TF8 and FP9 units, providing wireless freedom by plugging the case into any compatible device with the included USB-C to AUC cable. Rounding up the host of innovative tech features is the industry's only auto-cleaning charging case with UVnano technology that helps reduce 99.9% of bacteria on the earbud's mesh speakersso users can enjoy the refreshing sound with peace of mind.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary grocery e-vouchers worth S$100 with any bundle purchase of selected

OLED/QNED TV models (from S$1,449) or LG StanbyME (S$1,799) and LG TONE Free T60, T90, TF8 and FP9 models (S$229, S$329, S$299 and S$298 respectively).

Customers will also receive complimentary grocery vouchers worth S$50 with purchase of LG TONE Free FP5 and FP8 models (S$198 and S$258 respectively).

LG Eclair Sound Bar: Compact Sound

Great sound comes in small packages! The LG Eclair is an ideal solution for any home sound system. Wrapped in a minimalist shell, the LG Eclair provides powerful acoustics from Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X and delivers an immersive listening experience. Equipped with Meridian's Horizon technology, it creates a wider soundstage, while the AI Sound Pro mode automatically applies the best sound settings depending on the content genre.





From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary grocery vouchers worth S$100 with the purchase of the LG Éclair (S$999).

For the Peers who Hustle

LG gram Laptop: Portable Work Companion

® Core™ processor, Gen4 NVMe™ SSD and LPDDR5 RAM. You can multitask on the beautiful WQXGA IPS anti-glare display (2,560 x 1,600) and enjoy sharp, vibrant images with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. With a battery life of up to 20.5 hours





Hustle on the go with the LG gram! Ideal for travellers, the 16-inch LG gram is an ultra-lightweight laptop and boasts powerful performance with the built-in 12th Gen IntelCore™ processor, Gen4 NVMe™ SSD and LPDDR5 RAM. You can multitask on the beautiful WQXGA IPS anti-glare display (2,560 x 1,600) and enjoy sharp, vibrant images with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. With a battery life of up to 20.5 hours 5 , you can work and play freely without needing to juice up the system.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive a complimentary VERBATIM 100W 4-Port with Type C PD and QC3.0 USB Charger (worth S$99) with the purchase of the LG gram 16Z90Q i7 series (from S$2,599).

LG DualUp Ergo Monitor: Achieve New Heights for Productivity

Pioneering the first-ever 16:18 aspect ratio, the LG DualUp Ergo Monitor delivers an expansive vertical screen size to optimise productivity and efficient screen management. Offering a unique Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution, it provides the real estate of two 21.5-inch displays without additional space. The Nano IPS display with 98% DCI-P3 colour support results in vibrant colour reproduction and stellar detail accuracy that is sure to impress. Paired with the ergonomic arm, it allows for greater comfort and flexibility to adjust the monitor based on your preference.





From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive a complimentary LOGITECH MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse (worth S$169) with the purchase of the LG DualUp Ergo Monitor (28MQ780) at S$999.

For the Home Chefs

LG Side-by-Side-Refrigerator: Perfect for Festive Feasting

The classic gift for someone who enjoys cooking at home would be the LG side-by-side refrigerator (GS-B6472MC). Packed with LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling™ technologies to lock in freshness and evenly distribute cold air through the fridge, the GS-B6472MC ensures that groceries are kept fresh for a longer period of time, treating your guests to crisp produce this season. Thanks to LG's Smart Inverter Linear Compressor™, you can reduce energy consumption and enjoy peace of mind with a 10 year warranty. With a large storage capacity of 647L, shop to your heart's content and stock up the fridge with plenty of festive foods for hosting.



The classic gift for someone who enjoys cooking at home would be the LG side-by-side refrigerator (GS-B6472MC). Packed with LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling™ technologies to lock in freshness and evenly distribute cold air through the fridge, the GS-B6472MC ensures that groceries are kept fresh for a longer period of time, treating your guests to crisp produce this season. Thanks to LG's Smart Inverter Linear Compressor™, you can reduce energy consumption and enjoy peace of mind with a 10 year warranty. With a large storage capacity of 647L, shop to your heart's content and stock up the fridge with plenty of festive foods for hosting.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary grocery vouchers worth S$50 with the purchase of the LG side-by-side refrigerator (GS-B6472MC) at S$2,349.

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher: Fuss-Free Cleaning





Ease up washing the dishes after a party with the LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher (DFB227HM 7 ). Designed with four high-pressure spray arms that clean dishes from multiple angles and paired with TrueSteam™ technology, the dishwasher helps break down stubborn stains and food scraps easily to deliver sparkling clean dishes. The SmartRack™ Plus system allows for easy and flexible loading of dishes to maximise the space utilised in a single wash cycle, cleaning more dishes in each cycle. In addition, with LG ThinQ™ support, users can conveniently monitor the dishwasher's status from anywhere, bringing the gift of time and convenience to your loved ones.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive a complimentary dishwasher tablet bundle with the purchase of the LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher (DFB227HM) at S$2,099.

For the Masters of Cleanliness and Hygiene

LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Handstick Vacuum with All-in-One Tower™:

Ultimate Solution for Cleaner Homes





Keep your home spick and span with the LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Handstick Vacuum (A9T-Ultra). With a convenient cordless design, the handstick vacuum offers multiple nozzles and accessories, including the Power Drive Mop™, a two-in-one cleaning solution that reduces cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping simultaneously. The vacuum cleaner features a five-step HEPA filtration system that effectively filters up to 99.999% of fine dust and dirt 8 ; the vacuum cleaner prevents particles from re-entering the airspace and keeps the environment clean for your guests. The crown of the jewel is the space-efficient All-in-One Tower™ which acts as a charging station and accessory stand which also offers a fully-automated dust removal system. When the vacuum is docked, the All-in-One Tower™ automatically empties the dustbin contents into an attached 2.5L dust bag 9 , minimising contact with dust.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary grocery vouchers worth S$50, a Total Care Kit worth S$200, and a dust bag worth S$60 with every purchase of the LG CordZero™ with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-Ultra) at S$1,599.

LG AI Front Load Washing Machine and LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer:

Complete Laundry Solutions for the Family

12 . Laundry is complete with Steam+ technology that reduces up to 99.9% of dust mites 13 14 With an 11kg capacity load, LG's new AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer (FV1411S2B 10 ) makes laundry time a breeze. It features the efficient TurboWash™ 360° cycle, which thoroughly cleans laundry in just 39 minutes 11 . The AI Direct Drive mode also optimises each wash cycle based on the weight and softness of fabrics, bringing the utmost protection to your clothing. Laundry is complete with Steam+ technology that reduces up to 99.9% of dust mitesand minimises wrinklesso you can look sharp and smart in your clean clothes.

15



The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer (TD-H90VBD) pairs perfectly with the LG washer. Stay worry-free on clothes shrinkage and damage as the low-temperature heat pump technology works delicately on clothes and protects fabrics to extend the lifespan of each item. With Eco Hybrid technology, you can choose the optimal mode to save up to 15% energy savings or 18% time, based on your lifestyle needs

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive a complimentary laundry detergent sheet bundle with the purchase of an LG AI Front Load Washing Machine (FV1411S2B) at S$1,799. Customers will also receive a complimentary fabric softener sheet bundle with an LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer (TD-H90VBD) at S$2,149.

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan: Fresh and Cool Air

16



Combining an air purifier and a fan, the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower makes the ideal addition to any home to enjoy the clean and cool air. The sleek, cylindrical shape of the air-purifying fan instantly elevates any interior and creates a cosy ambience. The innovative air solution purifies the air effectively with a 3-step filtration system. It applies UVnano technology on the fan blades to remove 99.9% 17 of airborne bacteria and distribute sanitised air to your loved ones. The three airflow modes allow you to customise the breeze coverage from a focused, Direct flow to a Wide mode or a gentle Diffused stream.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 2022, customers will receive complimentary grocery vouchers worth S$150 with the bundle purchase of LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (S$1,099) and selected OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV, Easel or Posé models (from S$1,449).

LG ARTCOOL and ALPHA+ Air Conditioners: Clean and Comfortable Environment

18 thanks to the Plastmaster™ Ionizer+ that infuses the air with over three million ions to sterilise the area





Beat the heat with the LG ARTCOOL and ALPHA+ air conditioners. Built to make life better with healthy indoor air quality, the air conditioners are equipped with auto-cleaning capabilities that prevent the formation of bacteria and mould on the heat exchanger to ensure that clean air is delivered into the room. The ARTCOOL air conditioner also protects the home from harmful odours, germs, and bacteriathanks to the Plastmaster™ Ionizer+ that infuses the air with over three million ions to sterilise the area 19 . With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can control your air conditioners remotely and arrive at a cool home without having to keep the air conditioner running all day.

From 17 November to 31 December 2022, customers can receive free grocery vouchers up to S$150 with purchase of any air conditioning system. Additional vouchers are applicable for the 2nd set of purchase within the same invoice.

https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/LGRedFair. Terms and conditions apply for all promotions. For the full details of the LG Red Fair promotions, please visit

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognised with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

