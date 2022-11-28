We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SUPPORTS YOUNG TECHNOLOGY LEADERS THROUGH 2022 GLOBAL IT CHALLENGE
SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022— LG Electronics hosted the final round of the 11th Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) earlier this month. The two-day event saw inspiring, young participants from all over the world test their skills for computer-based activities in a series of timed challenges. Adopting a hybrid online and offline format, several key participating countries including Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam set up venues locally as well.
Following the success of the GITC’s preliminary round in August, registrations were high for the competition’s last stage. Ultimately, more than 320 participants from 16 countries were invited to join in the final round which was held online. After competing in four challenges – eTool, eLifeMap, eContent and eCreative– the young contestants gathered both in-person and online for an awards ceremony that acknowledged this year’s winners while also allowing everyone to come together and share experiences.
“I’ve worked very hard for many days with my friends for the competition because I thought this opportunity was perfect for me to keep pushing myself to improve my skills,” said Varinporn Thongjamnong, a 19 year-old from Thailand and winner of all-around championship in the 2022 Global IT Challenge. “I’m honored to be this year’s Global IT Winner, which I’m confident will motivate me to study even harder to achieve my dreams.”
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
