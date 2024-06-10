TRANSFORMING THE FUTURE OF HOME AND MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT WITH LG STANBYME AND STANBYME SPEAKER

LG’s Latest Innovative Lifestyle Screen and Speaker Duo Delivers Unparalleled Audio-Visual Experience

SINGAPORE, Jun. 10, 2024 — LG Electronics proudly announced the company’s latest additions to their extensive line of home entertainment technology – the 2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) and LG StanbyME Speaker (XT7S). Following the launch of its predecessor in 2022, the 27-inch, self-standing 2024 LG StanbyME now features a brand-new set of dynamic wheels and seamless integration with the new LG StanbyME Speaker, offering users unparalleled mobility and an elevated entertainment experience from the comfort of any room in their home.

One of the most significant new features is the lifestyle screen’s ability to pair with the LG StanbyME Speaker, a versatile new addition to the setup. Crafted to deliver a comprehensive entertainment experience when combined with the lifestyle screen, the speaker’s WOW Orchestra feature pairs seamlessly via Bluetooth with the StanbyME’s built-in audio system to deliver an outstanding sound experience that compliments the stunning visuals on the screen. Sonically, while the 2024 LG StanbyME’s α (Alpha) 7 Gen4 processor provides dynamic tone mapping, the 20-millimetre dual tweeters and dual passive radiator on the LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S deliver clear, highly detailed high-frequency stereo sound allowing for an elevated home viewing experience.

When paired with the 2024 LG StanbyME, users can effortlessly monitor battery life, finetune sound EQ settings, adjust volume levels, and more, all through the speaker’s dedicated widget integrated within the 2024 LG StanbyME interface. Thanks to a specially engineered cradle, the speaker can be attached securely to the 2024 LG StanbyME, offering users superior sound and visual quality without the hassle of setting up a full sound system on the go.

Improved Flexibility

Building on the design of its predecessor, the 2024 LG StanbyME introduces several key improvements that enhance the lifestyle screen’s functionality and style. The screen’s five concealed wheels at its base now feature an upgraded wheel design, enabling smooth and quiet movement around the room– even on carpet.

Alongside its enhanced wheel design, the lifestyle screen’s stand allows for a 20cm height adjustment. This complements the 27-inch full HD display, which can be rotated to 180° to landscape or portrait mode, swivelled to 130°, and tilted up to 50° . These features allow users to effortlessly reposition the TV around their living space, allowing for optimal viewing from any angle.

Thanks to its built-in battery, the 2024 LG StanbyME screen offers up to 3 hours of wireless viewing time, providing uninterrupted entertainment without the need for constant recharging . Additionally, it comes preloaded with various Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services, allowing you to enjoy your favourite content without connecting to an external device.

Everything is conveniently controlled via an intuitive touch screen that seamlessly manages the speaker and the 2024 LG StanbyME. Whether hosting a movie or game night, or just enjoying your favourite shows, the 2024 LG StanbyME brings exceptional flexibility and convenience to any home.

Multifaceted Versatility and Acoustics

The LG StanbyME Speaker offers users versatile functionality. When not connected to the 2024 LG StanbyME, it can be used as a standalone speaker, connecting via Bluetooth to any smartphone. Lightweight and compact (78-millimetre height, 326-millimetre width, 87-millimetre depth, and 0.9 kilograms), with an IPX5 rating and up to 16 hours of playback, the speaker is the perfect companion for pristine sound quality on the go.

Experience powerful bass and dynamic audio with the LG StanbyME Speaker. Engineered to deliver robust low-mid sound, the speaker’s dual passive radiators and centre woofer combination ensure a perfect balance of depth and clarity, providing an immersive audio experience that captures your favourite music as the artist intended.

Together, the 2024 LG StanbyME and LG StanbyME Speaker offer a seamless, elevated home entertainment experience with innovative features and superior performance. They make it easy to enjoy high-quality audio and visual in any part of your home.

The 2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) retails at S$1,799, while the LG StanbyME Speaker (XT7S) retails at S$299. They are both available at the LG Official Brand Store and authorised retailers.

# # #

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.

*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.

*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.

*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps. *Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.

*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).

*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.

*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.

*The product is not waterproof.

*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.