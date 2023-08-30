We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™
Immersive Experience
This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision, which allows you to create an optimized work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Improved Visual Comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Fluid and Rapid Motion
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All specs
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2021
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
22W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
678 x 158 x 450
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
612 x 362.5 x 56.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
612 x 454.9 x 190
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
5.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
3.4
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
User Screw (2EA)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
Contact Us
Buy directly
27MP400-B
27" Full HD IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™