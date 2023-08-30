About Cookies on This Site

Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®

Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®

DFB425FP

Put Enhanced Cleaning in Motion

Achieve maximum cleaning throughout the entire cycle with LG QuadWash™. With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ also includes Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The high pressure jets power-clean dishes from multiple angles.
Sparkling Dishes, Fewer Water Spots

TrueSteam® technology helps breakdown stubborn stuck on food scraps, improves drying and delivers sparkling clean dishes with fewer water spots.
Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

The newly-enhanced SmartRack™ Plus system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, adjusting to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes can serve up.
Quiet Operation1

Quiet Operation

LG's technological advances, like the Inverter DirectDrive motor and the advanced self-cleaning filtration system, were designed with quiet in mind. At 44dB, this dishwasher is among the quietest dishwashers in its class.

Think you have to check on the dishes? Think Again

LG smart dishwashers come with SmartThinQ technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means less waiting and more time to yourself. You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you don't have to lift a finger.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

Color

Platinum Silver

BASIC SPEC.

Display Type

LED

Panel Type

Front Control

Total Place Settings

14

APPEARANCE

Colors

Platinum Silver

Tub Material

STS

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Machine Clean

Yes

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

Yes

Turbo

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Cycle Time

195 min.

Express Cycle Time

38 min.

Noise Level (dBA)

44

Turbo Cycle Time

59 min.

Water Consumption(L)

0.70 /place setting

KEY FEATURE

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Drying Performance

A

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Vario Plus

Washing Performance

A

Water Softner

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

30

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

598 x 845 x 600

Product Weight (kg)

51

RACK FEATURES

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

3 Level

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50

Power Consumption (W)

1600 - 1800

Power Supply (V)

220~240

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

