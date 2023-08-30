We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Offline Redemption Detailed Guide
Redemption Details:
1. Redemption Centre: Letrain Events And Marketing Pte Ltd, 2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763
2. Redemption Hours:
• Mon-Sat 11.30am – 7.30pm
• Sun and PH: Closed
3. Redemption Hotline: (65) 6336 4688
4. Redemption Documents to be submitted to LG*:
• Fully completed and signed Redemption Form
• Original serial number cut-out from LG product box , photo of serial number cut-out from LG product box or photo of serial number on the purchased product (see paragraph 5 below for examples)
• Proof of purchase i.e. original invoice or receipt (must reflect the purchased LG product type and model)
• Delivery Note (if delivery of purchased LG product is scheduled after Redemption Period)
• Authorisation portion of this Redemption Form duly signed by customer who purchase the LG product (if name of Redemption Party is different from name of customer in invoice)
*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above-stated Redemption Documents is not submitted at the Redemption Centre.
5. (i) Examples of serial number cut-out from carton box:.
(ii) Examples of photos of serial number on the purchased product:
• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.
• Gift(s) may only be redeemed in person by Customer by collection at the Redemption Centre during the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, 2 weeks from the date of delivery of LG Product), upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gift(s) will not be entertained.
• If the Redemption Party’s name is different from the Customer’s name as stated in the invoice, the Authorisation portion at the bottom of this Redemption Form must be completed and duly signed by the Customer and Redemption Party. Please note that LG Promoters are not allowed to make redemption on behalf of Customers. LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where the Redemption Party stated in the Authorisation portion of this Redemption Form is an LG Promoter.
• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Redemption Period will not be entertained.
• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.
• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen Redemption Form(s) and/or gifts.
• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg. (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.
• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) LG determines in its sole discretion that the Promotion stated in this Redemption Form is not a valid promotion and/or the Redemption Period stated in this Redemption Form is incorrect; (b) the Redemption Form is submitted after the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, more than 2 weeks after the date of delivery of LG Product); (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in this Redemption Form is not submitted to LG; (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way; or (e) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these terms and conditions
• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correctat time of printing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.