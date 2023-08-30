LG Offline Redemption Detailed Guide

Redemption Details:



1. Redemption Centre: Letrain Events And Marketing Pte Ltd, 2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763

2. Redemption Hours:

• Mon-Sat 11.30am – 7.30pm

• Sun and PH: Closed

3. Redemption Hotline: (65) 6336 4688

4. Redemption Documents to be submitted to LG*:

• Fully completed and signed Redemption Form

• Original serial number cut-out from LG product box , photo of serial number cut-out from LG product box or photo of serial number on the purchased product (see paragraph 5 below for examples)

• Proof of purchase i.e. original invoice or receipt (must reflect the purchased LG product type and model)

• Delivery Note (if delivery of purchased LG product is scheduled after Redemption Period)

• Authorisation portion of this Redemption Form duly signed by customer who purchase the LG product (if name of Redemption Party is different from name of customer in invoice)





*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above-stated Redemption Documents is not submitted at the Redemption Centre.

5. (i) Examples of serial number cut-out from carton box:.





(ii) Examples of photos of serial number on the purchased product:

Terms & Conditions: