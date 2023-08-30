Promotion Terms & Conditions

1. LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd ("LG Electronics") may at its sole discretion at any time substitute or replace the gift(s) to be given away under the promotion (including but not limited to any goods, services or vouchers) with any other goods, services or vouchers of equal or similar value. The gift(s) are not transferable, exchangeable or refundable for cash, credit or any other such items.

2. To the maximum extent permissible under law, LG Electronics reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria or promotion mechanics at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine, at its sole discretion, whether anyone should be excluded from participating in this promotion.

3. Unless otherwise stated, eligible participants ("Participants") in the promotion must fulfill the following criteria:

(a) s/he is a legal resident of Singapore and above the age of majority of Singapore;

(b) s/he confirms and ensure that any item(s) to be submitted for trade-in is in Singapore;

(c) s/he represents and warrants that s/he has the legal right to sell the item(s) submitted for trade-in and that the item(s) are not counterfeit or stolen;

(d) s/he has a billing and physical address located in the Singapore. Products sent from outside Singapore will not be accepted or returned; and

(e) his/her participation complies fully with the other requirements, terms and conditions of the promotion as well as all other relevant laws and regulations.

4. Participant's entry in this promotion may be limited or restricted by applicable laws or regulations of the country where Participant reside. Therefore, Participants are obligated to supply complete, truthful, legible and correct information as requested. LG Electronics reserve the right to verify the eligibility of the Participants and revoke the eligibility of Participants if information submitted is incomplete, illegible, indecipherable or incorrect.

5. Unless otherwise stated, costs and expenses relating to the Participant's participation in the promotion or the collection or delivery of the gift(s) as well as all other auxiliary expenses, taxes and charges related to the Participant's participation in the promotion shall be borne by the Participant.

6. Relevant tax authorities may impose taxes on the gift(s). Participants redeeming the gift(s) may also be subject to income reporting requirements. The Participant redeeming the gift(s) shall be responsible for any such obligations arising thereof.

7. In addition to any other rights, LG Electronics reserve the right to, at its sole discretion, disqualify any Participant who tampers with the entry process or with the operation of the promotion. This shall be determined by LG Electronics and at LG Electronics' absolute discretion and shall not be deemed to be in violation of these Terms and Conditions.

8. Directors, officers and employees of LG Electronics, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, participating retailers, advertising and/or promotional agencies, persons engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for the promotion, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse of each) of and/or persons living in the same household as such individuals (whether related or not) ("Organizers") are not eligible to participate in the promotion. LG Electronics reserves the right to seek supporting documentation to verify an individual's eligibility to participate and to issue the gift(s) to another Participant(s) if the individual cannot prove, upon LG Electronics' demand, that the individual has met and satisfied all the requirements and has complied with all the rules, terms and conditions of the promotion.

9. The Participant shall have to abide by a separate set of terms and conditions which govern the use of the gift(s).

10. Unless otherwise stated, the gift(s) are limited in quantity and given on a first-come-first serve, whilst stock lasts, basis.

11. If the selected Participant (i) cannot be contacted after a reasonable attempt has been made by the Organizers (ii) fails to complete or duly return the paperwork in the form as required by the Organizers within seven (7) working days; (iii) refuses to accept the gift(s); (iv) the gift remains uncollected within two (2) months; and/or (v) the gift is rejected or returned as undeliverable, it shall be deemed that such a winner has automatically waived all rights to claim for the gift, and LG Electronics may at its sole discretion choose to pick an alternative winner. To claim for the gift, each selected winner may be required to sign and return to LG Electronics an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release Form including, if so required under applicable laws, a publicity release form within seven (7) working days of notification date. Any such documents not duly completed and/or returned to LG Electronics; non-compliance with the terms and conditions set forth herein; and/or notification returned as undeliverable; may result in the forfeiture of the gift. Acceptance of the allocated gift shall constitute and signify the selected Participant's express agreement and consent that LG Electronics, its affiliates and business partners may use the Participant's name, city, state, likeness, and/or gift information in connection with the promotion, worldwide, via any media including the Internet, without limitation and without further payment or consideration, except where prohibited by law. The Organizers shall have no liability whatsoever should LG Electronics chooses to exercise or refrain from exercising any of its rights pursuant to this provision.

12. Any gift(s) not claimed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the promotion will be forfeited without any liability on the part of LG Electronics.

13. If LG Electronics subsequently discovers that anyone who has claimed but in fact not eligible to claim for the gift(s), LG Electronics shall reserve the right to reclaim the gift and dispose of the said gift(s) as LG Electronics deem fit or in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

14. To the maximum extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, the Organizers shall not have any liability to any Participants or third party, howsoever arising and under any cause of action or theory of liability, in respect of direct, special, indirect or consequential damages, loss of profit (whether direct or indirect), loss of data or loss of business opportunity arising out of the promotion or the gift(s). The aggregate liability of the Organizers arising out of the promotion and gift(s) shall be limited to the total value of the gift.

15. By participating in this promotion, the Participant hereby agrees that the Organizers shall be kept harmless by the Participant and the organizers shall not be responsible or liable for any claims, losses, liability, and damages of any kind asserted against any of them, incurred, sustained, or arising in connection with Participant's participation in this promotion or the acceptance or misuse of the gift(s) including but not limited to, any injury, death, damage, loss, or accident to person or property, or from the respective Participant's breach of the terms and conditions of the promotion or infringement of any law, regulation and/or policies.

16. By participating in the promotion, the Participant hereby acknowledges and agrees to waive any of its rights, if any, to take legal action against the Organizers and that, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable laws, the Organizers shall have the right to seek damages or other remedies from the Participant if the Participant attempts to damage any websites related to the Organizers or undermine the operation of this promotion in any way.

17. LG Electronics may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to the promotion terms and conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the promotion, at any time without obligation or liability.

18. LGE's decision on all matters relating to the promotion and gift(s) shall be final, binding and conclusive, and no appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

19. By entering into the promotion, the Participant hereby irrevocably consents to (a) information submitted to the Organizers, including but not limited to its own personal information, being made available to affiliates and authorized business partners of LGE, which may be outside his/her country of residence, for marketing purposes; (b) to the maximum extent permissible under relevant laws, all entries submitted (including but not limited to any and all items submitted for trade-in) will become the property of LG Electronics. By entering into the promotion, the Participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any form, format, media or technology now existing or hereinafter developed, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

20. All information related to the promotion and gifts are correct at the time of print and the features, functionality, technology and/or product specifications of the promotion and gifts are subject to change without notice, obligation or liability. The availability of the gift(s) may also vary by country or region. While all efforts are made to check the promotion rules, terms and conditions, gift specifications and other errors, inadvertent errors do occur from time to time. The Organizers, including participating stores or businesses, reserve the right to decline claims arising from such errors.

21. The laws of Singapore shall govern these Terms and Conditions. In the event of disputes (dispute, controversy or policy related matters) arising out of the promotion, the Participant agrees to first refer the matter for mediation. Neither party shall be prevented from referring the matter to local consumer tribunals or arbitration.

22. Contact Information

Information relating to the promotion: https://www.lg.com/sg/support/chat-email