LG Styler™ with SmartThinQ™, 5.2kg, White

LG Styler reduces various viruses in clothes, doll, bag and cap.

Sanitize

Efficiently Reduce Viruses


The healthy way to treat your clothes!
TrueSteam™ reduces more than 99.9%* virus, bacteria
Easily Sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or
impossible to wash.
TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.


*For 99.9% reduction in exposure to live house dust mite and bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus).
*Certified by VDE, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus) with Sanitary - Normal program.
*Kills 99.99% of viruses (PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) tested by Chonnam National University and 99.9% Human Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) tested by Jeonbuk National University with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program.
*PEDV / hCoV-229E virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result for new coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).


LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life


Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler.



Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home


Effortlessly remove unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, wrinkles and difficult to clean items quickly and effectively at your home.

Steam Clothing Care


LG Styler's deep-penetrating TrueSteam® consists of pure water and gently moving hanger that helps to reduce allergens, odors and wrinkles in your clothes. Low-temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Refresh

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors


Care for suits, dresses, sweaters and more with the touch of a button, so you and your clothes will always look the best. Shake off odors, leaving your clothes as fresh as a daisy!

Gentle Dry

Prevent shrinkage and damage


Gently dry clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage. No more dampness or accidental damage - only fresh, clean clothes as they were meant to be!

Dehumidify

Even refresh your space


Keep your clothes refreshed, as well as your closet and indoor spaces. LG Styler helps to refresh surrounding clothes and atmosphere.

Pants Press

Perfectly crease pants


Keep pant creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkling. Quick and easy care for your pants.

SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with WiFi




SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor precious garments from anywhere, anytime. You can control track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.

Dimensions

Styler_Dimension
Display Type
Touch
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
[Styler] Body Color
White
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

All specs

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Touch

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

FEATURES

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    180

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1EA

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Yes

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • Special Care - Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

