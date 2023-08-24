LG’s strategy for the future: upcycling vs. recycling

Now, more than ever before, companies around the world are recognising how much they can do to help protect the health of the planet. As climate change and global warming continue to hit the headlines, there is a collective responsibility and LG Electronics has long been determined to seek solutions.

From leveraging state-of-the-art technology to cut carbon and greenhouse gas emissions to increasing energy efficiency across our products, such as LG InstaView™ with up to 32% less energy consumption 1; the company is determined to do its part. Prioritising sustainable materials has given way to recycling and upcycling programs that benefit both the planet and consumers.