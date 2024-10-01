We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K 32" SMART Monitor
LG UHD 4K 32" SMART Monitor
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote
Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*
With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.
Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**
With Magic Remote, you can control operations and play your favorite content by voice commands, through AI voice recognition technology.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
***The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the screen to the optimal position for you.
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Magic Remote Ready)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
817 x 212 x 537
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
2022
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.3W↓
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
-
Art Gallery
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Home Dashboard
YES
-
LG Channels
YES
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
YES
-
Mirroring
YES
-
Operating System
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
YES
-
Voice Assistants
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
"Works With"
Apple Airplay, Homekit
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
What people are saying
Find locally
