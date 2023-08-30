Promotion Period: 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023

Promotion: Purchase any home appliance exclusive of microwave oven from Lg.com and stand to receive a set of LG x Playmobil collectible worth $70.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to all residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Redemption is limited to 1 set per Customer and is valid for the first 50 purchase of eligible home appliances products, except microwave from Lg.com.

• This Promotion is excluding purchase of trade, corporate, display set, bulk purchase. For the avoidance of doubt, a "bulk purchase" shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 01 November 2023), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from Lg.com during the Promotion period.

• LG X PLAYMOBIL gift will be delivered together with the purchase made on Lg.com.

• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Promotion Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Promotion Period will not be entertained.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding the Promotion Period. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

