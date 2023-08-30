About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free Happycall "Hi-Pure Ceramic" I.H.20cm Die-Cast High stock Pot + $50 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black

GF-B6012MC

601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black

GF-B6012MC
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor 3
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

LG Inverter Linear Compressor has less noise than conventional compressor thanks to LG's advanced technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

DoorCooling ™

Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).

Linear Cooling
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control

'*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Hygiene FRESH ™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™3
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
Table Caption
Features GF-B4539PZ GF-Q4919MT GF-Q6011MC
GF-B4539PZ
464L multi-door-refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GF-Q4919MT
464L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black
GF-Q6011MC
601L French Door with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black
Capacity 464L 464L 601L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 835 x 1787 x 734 mm 835 x 1787 x 734 mm 912 X 1787 X 735 mm
Door in Door No No Yes
Hygiene+ Yes Yes
LG ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GF-B6012MC
Capacity
601
Dimension (W X H X D)
912 x 1787 x 735
key usp1
Inverter Linear Compressor
key usp2
Door Cooling+™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Multi Door Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

200

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

401

Net Storage (total)

601

Gross Storage (total)

725

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Hygiene Fresh+™

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

LinearCooling™

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Vegetable Box

Yes

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3tick

kWh

431

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

735

Height (mm)

1787

Width (mm)

912

DESIGN

Body Color

Matte Black

Handle

Pocket Handle

What people are saying

Buy directly

GF-B6012MC

GF-B6012MC

601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black