601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black
601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).
'*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
TYPE
Multi Door Refrigerator
Net Storage (Freezer)
200
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
401
Net Storage (total)
601
Gross Storage (total)
725
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene Fresh+™
Yes
Multi Air Flow
Yes
LinearCooling™
Yes
Door Cooling+
Yes
Tempered Glass shelf
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
NEA Energy rating
3tick
kWh
431
Lighting
LED
Depth (mm)
735
Height (mm)
1787
Width (mm)
912
Body Color
Matte Black
Handle
Pocket Handle
What people are saying
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
