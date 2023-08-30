We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1790 x 738
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
482
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear
All specs
Product Type
Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Product Weight (kg)
108
Freezer Light
LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4EA
Handle Type
Easy pocket handle
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
Refrigerator Light
LED
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
4EA
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Vegetable Box
Yes
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
GS-B6269PZ
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver