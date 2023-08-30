About Cookies on This Site

626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

GS-B6269PZ

ENERGY SAVINGS with Inverter Linear Compressor

LG's unique Inverter Linear Compressor uses a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 32% lower energy consumption. LG's Inverter Linear Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.

LG ThinQ™

With LG ThinQ™ , you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH ™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
Tempered Glass Shelf1

Tempered Glass Shelf

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items up to 150kg.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Excess moisture from food evaporates and then condenses on the lattice instead of puddling around your food, thus maintaining the right balance of moisture in the box.

EASIER ACCESS to 600 liters of MEGA CAPACITY

With 600 liters of mega capacity, you can enjoy better organization and smarter storage. Stock up on and store everything you need.

Table Caption
Features GS-B6269PZ GS-B6181DS GS-B6263PZ GS-B6267GV
GS-B6269PZ
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GS-B6181DS
613L Dark Grapite Side-by-Side Refrigerator
GS-B6263PZ
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GS-B6267GV
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Gold
Capacity 626L 613L 626L 626L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 912 x 1790 x 738 mm 912 x 1790 x 717 mm 912 x 1790 x 738 mm 912 x 1790 x 738 mm
Door in Door No No No No
Hygiene+ No No No No
LG ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No No
BUY NOW Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Dimensions

GS-B6269PZ

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1790 x 738

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

482

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

108

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1790 x 738

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4EA

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Easy pocket handle

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

482

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

4EA

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4EA

Vegetable Box

Yes

Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Buy directly

