We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
-
Free Happycall "Hi-Pure Ceramic" I.H.20cm Die-Cast High stock Pot + $100 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more
617L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver
617L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver
*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect for Easier Control
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Connect for Easier Control
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
Side-by-Side Refrigerator
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
205
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
412
-
Net Storage (total)
-
617
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
250
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
424
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
674
-
Finish (Door)
-
PZ
-
Handle Type - Material
-
Plastic
-
Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door
-
Flat
-
Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
-
Display
-
LED88
-
Temp. Control-Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Temp. Control-Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Temp. Control-Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Temp. function - Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temp. function - Express Cool
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
WIFI
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
-
36(C)
-
Energy Class
-
2tick
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)-(New Reg / Old Reg)
-
639kwh
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a-60g
-
Refrigerant - Inverter Compressor
-
BMH130NCMV
-
Plumbing
-
Non-Plumbing
-
Dispenser - Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser - Ice Dispenser(Cube Ice)
-
Yes
-
Dispenser - Crushed Ice Function
-
Yes
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration-Shelf
-
White
-
Metallic Decoration-Drawer
-
White
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer)-One
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Egg Bank
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
-
Ice Maker - Automatic - Indoor
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration-Shelf
-
White
-
Metallic Decoration-Drawer
-
White
-
Door Basket-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer-Transparent
-
Yes
-
EAN
-
8806091526489
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
GS-L6172PZ
617L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver
-
Free Happycall "Hi-Pure Ceramic" I.H.20cm Die-Cast High stock Pot + $100 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more