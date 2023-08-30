About Cookies on This Site

626L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView in Noble Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

GS-Q6278NS

GS-Q6278NS

626L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView in Noble Steel

InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek
mirrored glass panel that illuminates with
two quick knocks, allowing you to see
inside the easy access compartment
without ever opening the door, reducing
cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
InstaView Door-
InstaView Door

Energy Saving with Inverter Linear Compressor

LG's Inverter Linear Compressor has revolutionized the core of the refrigerator, providing up to 32 in energy savings, top-rate durability and optimal temperature control to keep foods fresher longer.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprcating compressor.
Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption between LGE model GBB530NSCXE
and GBB530NSQWB.The test of energy consumption is based on ISO15502 standard.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Hygiene FRESH TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

LG ThinQ™

With LG ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH ™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

Easy Access to your Favorites

The innovative transparent window on the InstaView Door-in-Door™ enables you to check on the items stored inside without opening the door by simple two knocks.
Easy to find and access to your favorites!

Less Cold Air Loss up to 41

Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss. See inside without losing your cool!

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX3194ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening

The Next Generation of Door-in-Door™

The evolution of Door-in-Door™ continues with InstaView Door-in-Door™. With InstaView Door-in-Door™, you don't need to open to see inside. Now, simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents inside without cold-air-loss.

32 Energy Savings

Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss. See inside without losing your cool!

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX3194ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

Full Wine Rack

The user-friendly designed wine rack can store up to 4 bottles of sparkling wine in an optimal temperature.

Utility Box

The optimal space for smaller items such as deli,
and cheese in the proper temperature.

FRESHBalancer™

With a simple switch, FRESHBalancer™ keeps your vegetables and fruits in its optimal condition respectively by adjusting the right amount of humidity.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™ is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.
Table Caption
Features GS-Q6278NS GS-B6181DS GS-B6263PZ GS-B6269PZ
GS-Q6278NS
626L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView in Noble Steel
GS-B6181DS
613L Dark Grapite Side-by-Side Refrigerator
GS-B6263PZ
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GS-B6269PZ
626L side-by-side-fridge with Linear Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver
Capacity 626L 613L 626L 626L
Dimensions (W × D × H) 912 x 1790 x 738 mm 912 x 1790 x 717 mm 912 x 1790 x 738 mm 912 x 1790 x 738 mm
Water Dispenser No No No No
Summary

Print

Dimensions

GS-Q6278NS

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1790 x 738

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

639

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

124

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1790 x 738

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4EA

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Easy pocket handle

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

639

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Yes

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4EA

Vegetable Box

Yes

Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

GS-Q6278NS

626L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView in Noble Steel