LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

AP300AWFA

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, Front view of the body with a green light indicating a full battery, AP300AWFA1

Summary

CAPACITY
156 x 110 x 63
Dimension (W x H x D)
/
USP 1
Thorough Air Purification
USP 2
H13 Grade HEPA Filter

All specs

GENERAL

Product Type

Wearable Air Purifier

Air Volume(LPM)*Liter Per Min

20~55(Max)

Operation Noise (dB)

43dB(Min) ~ 54dB(Max)

Usage time (Fully charged)

4hr(Min) ~ 8hr(Max)

Recharge Time

approx. 2 Hours

Fan Speed

High/Medium/Low

Battery Source

Builit-in Li on Rechargeable(820mAh) / USB C Type

DESIGN

Color

White

Air purifier Filter

H13 Grade HEPA Filter

Fan

Dual Inverter Fan

Sensor

Respiratory Sensor

Exhaust Valve

Support

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD),mm

156 x 110 x 63

Box (WxHxD),mm

180 x 136.5 x 141

Weight (Net)

126 g

ORIGIN

Origin

Korea

What people are saying