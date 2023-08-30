About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go PK7

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Go PK7

PK7

LG XBOOM Go PK7

PK7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Tuned By MERIDIAN Audio
Print

All specs

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Rechargeable Battery

Yes

Splashproof/Weatherproof (IPX5)

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Dual Play

Yes

SPEAKER

Channel

2.0 ch

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter

Yes (2)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Yes

AUX In (3.5mm)

Yes

AC Adapter (charging)

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODES

Enhanced Bass & Clear Vocal (default)

Yes

Enhanced Bass

Yes

Clear Vocal

Yes

Standard

Yes

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Battery Capacity

3.7V 10400mAh

Battery Charging Time

3.5 hrs

Battery Life

Up to 22 hours

POWER

SMPS/Adapter

Yes

Power-on mode (Charging status)

32W

Stand-by mode

0.5W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

SBC

Yes

APT-X HD

Yes

APT-X

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Playback controls

Yes

LED Mood lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Beat Lighting

Yes

Grand and Go Handle

Yes

Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Now, Siri)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size - Speaker (WxHxD)

320 x 167 x 152

Net Weight - Speaker

2.85kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adapter

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

What people are saying