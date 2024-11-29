We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Service Center Operating Hours in December 2024
Dear Valued Customers,
Please note the changes in operating hours for Service Center and Call Center on 6 and 7 December 2024:
Service Center and Call Center
• 6 December 2024 (Friday): Open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
• 7 December 2024 (Saturday): Closed
Online Brand Shop (OBS) Call Center
• 6 December 2024 (Friday): Open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
• 7 December 2024 (Saturday): Open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Business will resume on 9 December 2024.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
