Dear Valued Customers,

Please note the changes in operating hours for Service Center and Call Center on 6 and 7 December 2024:

Service Center and Call Center

• 6 December 2024 (Friday): Open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

• 7 December 2024 (Saturday): Closed

Online Brand Shop (OBS) Call Center

• 6 December 2024 (Friday): Open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

• 7 December 2024 (Saturday): Open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Business will resume on 9 December 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd