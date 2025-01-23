Dear Valued Customers,

Please note that LG Service Centre and Service Hotline will be closed during the Chinese New Year period as follows:

28 January 2025: Closed from 1 PM

29 January 2025: Closed

30 January 2025: Closed

Business will resume on 31 January 2025.

Deliveries will be paused on 28 January 2025 and will resume on 3 February 2025.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd