LG Service Centre CNY Operating Hours January 2025
Dear Valued Customers,
Please note that LG Service Centre and Service Hotline will be closed during the Chinese New Year period as follows:
28 January 2025: Closed from 1 PM
29 January 2025: Closed
30 January 2025: Closed
Business will resume on 31 January 2025.
Deliveries will be paused on 28 January 2025 and will resume on 3 February 2025.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
