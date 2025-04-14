Dear Valued Customers,

We sincerely appreciate the support of our customers who have used and loved LG Electronics mobile products. Please be informed that the following services will be discontinued:

- Services to be terminated: LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Upgrade Center (Application Service), and LG Bridge (PC Tool)

- Affected models: All LG Electronics mobile products

- End date: 30 June 2025, 00:00 [KST, GMT +9]

- After the services are terminated, you will not be able to use the software upgrade services. If you require an upgrade, it is recommended to do so before 30 June 2025. (All software upgrade services, including the Service Center upgrades, will be terminated).

- Default applications deleted during initialisation will not be available for reinstallation, as we will no longer provide application updates.

- The personal information collected for the services will be immediately destroyed when the services end. However, if we are required to store personal information according to the provisions of related laws, regulations and internal company policies, we will store it for the predetermined period set forth in the related laws, regulations and internal company policies.

Thank you.

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd