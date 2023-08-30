About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED TV A3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

OLED65A3PSA

Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen, as well as the Soundbar below.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

The OLED the World Wants to Watch

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism1. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping refines what's in the frame by applying the optimal tone curve for more natural HDR, contrast, and detail.

A video showing a woman perched on the edge of a mountain. A straight line across the screen transforms into a wave, representing the tone curve that refines the picture.

AI Sound Pro

AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 5.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Slimline Design

Blends In. Stands Out.

Inspire your interiors with the ultra-slim OLED that adds minimalist charm to your space.

An image of LG OLED A3 on a TV stand in front of a wooden wall. The bottom corner of LG OLED A3's base stand. LG OLED A3 on a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking the city.

*Gallery Stand is not available in Singapore.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reach their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

What Makes OLED Different?

While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.

A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

Sounds and Sights Come Together as One

WOW Orchestra

WOW Interface

TV and Soundbar in Harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More Sound Settings

Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.

*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

My Profile

My Profile

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them to your liking, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

 

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them to your liking, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

 

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

 

AI Concierge

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

 

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix2, Disney 3, Prime Video4, and Apple TV 5.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Powerful Gameplay

Enter Your Playground

Press play for fast-paced gaming fun. Lag is eliminated from the scene to put the odds back in your favor with the screen that levels up your game.

An image of a person using a controller to play a racing game on LG OLED A3.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

 

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud Gaming

A World of Games to Play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

The Sports Sensation

 

The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

The Circle of Life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.
The Circle of Life Find out More

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

2.Netflix streaming membership required.
3.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
4.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
5.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Top Title

LG OLED A3 65" 4K TV

Screen Type

4K OLED

Screen Size (inch)

65

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Perfect Black

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE QUALITY

Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture / Pro

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HEVC (Video Decoder)

4K@60P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker(Sound Output)

20W

Woofer / per Channel Output

10W per Channel

Channel

2.0 channel

Direction

Down Firing

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART FEATURE

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Works with Hey Google

Yes (Differ by Region)

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Differ by region)

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes (Differ by region)

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

AI Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Home Office

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AI Concierge

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Number of CPUs

Quad

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Art Gallery

Yes

App Store

Yes (App)

Web Browser

Yes

Music Service

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family settings

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

3ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

RF In

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes (Differ by region)

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

Weight without Stand (kg)

17.1

Weight with Stand (kg)

17.3

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1449 x832x 45.9

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1449 x896x 235

ACCESSORY

Remote

Magic Remote

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (HxV mm)

300x200

LG bracket Model (Optional)

OLW480B

LG OLED TV A3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ