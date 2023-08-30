We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo G2 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery
at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Confidence, year after year
LG G2
5-Year Panel Warranty1,2.
T3 Awards 2022 Best OLED TV
G2
“… astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness.” (T3 Awards 2022)
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.
A bright new era of pixels.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a blue, dimly lit room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide.
An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
Find your fit.
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 97 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a dimly lit room showing a sci-fi movie. Soundwaves create a dome around the sofa and TV, depicting the immersion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favorites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
An image of two people playing a racing game in a dimly lit room with popcorn and snacks on the coffee table.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
1.In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.
2.5-year panel warranty covers 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
5.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
6.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All specs
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
31.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 821 x 24.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 878 x 245
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
432 x 245
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
27
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
What people are saying
-
Contact Us
Buy directly
OLED65G2PSA
LG OLED evo G2 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ