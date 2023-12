LG OLED evo G2 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

1.In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.

2.5-year panel warranty covers 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

4.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.

5.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

6.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.

7.Netflix streaming membership required.

8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.

9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.