LG OLED evo G2 55 inch TV 4K Smart TV | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

OLED55G2PSA

(5)
Front view

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery

at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

5-Year Panel Warranty logo.

Confidence, year after year

LG G2

5-Year Panel Warranty1,2.
T3 Awards 2022 Best OLED TV

T3 Awards 2022 Best OLED TV

G2

“… astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness.” (T3 Awards 2022)
SGS Eco Product

SGS Eco Product

G2

The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.

Brightness Booster Max

A bright new era of pixels.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster Max takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 30%4 more luminance. Now, visuals look bolder with superior light efficiency.

*Screen images simulated.

Confidence, year after year.

5-Year Panel Warranty

Confidence, year after year.

Watch on and on. With a 5-year panel warranty1,2. Feel assurance in the craftsmanship of premium LG OLED televisions for years to come.
Confidence, year after year. Find Out More
a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? LG ThinQ™ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Gallery Design

Art or television? You decide.

A new milestone in ultra-thin display construction. Not only does LG OLED G2 sit flush against your wall5,6,7, its flawless design embodies minimalism. When it's off, display art with hyper-realistic texture and color.

An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.

Vast Size Range

Find your fit.

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 55-inches to 97-inches, the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 97 inches.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix8, Disney 9, Amazon Prime10, and Apple TV 11, something exciting is always showing.

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

Light form packaged for the planet.

G2 is made of composite materials lighter than before. It's boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely — a recyclable cardboard box and bio-based remote control bag.
Light form packaged for the planet. Out Mission The Plane

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED

GX

 

Perfect match with LG OLED GX TV

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos,DTS:X ,AI Sound Pro

Find Out More

1.In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.
2.5-year panel warranty covers 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
5.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
6.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

24

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 698 x 27.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 757 x 245

TV Stand (WxD)

432 x 245

TV Weight without Stand

17.1

TV Weight with Stand

21.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

