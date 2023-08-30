About Cookies on This Site

LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology

LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology

GX

LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology

Front view of LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos, GX
LG Sound Bar GX

Artfully Completed

LG Sound Bar GX maximizes your viewing and listening pleasure by combining the latest audio technology and artistic design.

The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar GX meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.

A video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

3.1ch(Rear Speaker Ready)

Fil the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

The LG Sound Bar GX supports wireless connectivity for 3.1 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.

 

A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what's playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

A front-facing view of a TV and Soundbar. The TV shows a field of reeds at sunset.

4K Pass-Through

Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync

The LG Sound Bar GX delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.

*Actual product and image may differ.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play suing optical, USB or HDMI cables.

A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.

Soundbar Stand​

Change to Suit Your Situation​

LG Soundbar GX can stand or be wall-mounted depending on your interior, so you can complete your setup the way you want.

*The TV may be partially covered by Soundbar GX when standing.

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

420 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Stand Bracket

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Number of Speakers

8 EA

Output Power

420 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

30 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Movie

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

15.3 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Front view of LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos, GX

GX

LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology