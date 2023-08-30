We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG GX 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with MERIDIAN Technology
Artfully Completed
The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
A video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
3.1ch(Rear Speaker Ready)
Fil the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
The LG Sound Bar GX supports wireless connectivity for 3.1 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what's playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
A front-facing view of a TV and Soundbar. The TV shows a field of reeds at sunset.
4K Pass-Through
Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync
The LG Sound Bar GX delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.
An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.
*Actual product and image may differ.
Connectivity
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play suing optical, USB or HDMI cables.
A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.
Soundbar Stand
Change to Suit Your Situation
LG Soundbar GX can stand or be wall-mounted depending on your interior, so you can complete your setup the way you want.
*The TV may be partially covered by Soundbar GX when standing.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All specs
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Stand Bracket
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
-
Main
-
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
8 EA
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
30 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Movie
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
15.3 kg
-
Main
-
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8 kg
