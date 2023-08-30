We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 10.5kg AI DD Front Load Washing Machine
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Type
-
AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
10.5
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
AI Direct Drive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion Technology
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360 (39mins)
-
Yes
-
Twinwash
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
No. of Wash Programs
-
14
-
Wash Programs
-
Cotton, Cotton +, Mix (Mixed Fabric), Easy Care, Duvet, Tub Clean, Allergy Care, Turbo Wash 39, Sports Wear, Silent Wash, Speed14, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin), Delicate, Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
10-year Motor Warranty
-
Yes
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2019/027995/TUV
-
Rating
-
4 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
4.5L/kg
-
Width (mm)
-
600
-
Height (mm)
-
850
-
Depth (mm)
-
565
-
Weight (kg)
-
70
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
-
620
-
Depth from back cover to door (D")
-
1100
-
Color
-
Premium Black
-
Display
-
White LED
-
Door
-
Tempered Glass
-
Lifter
-
Stainless Steel
