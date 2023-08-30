We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
-
Free 5 Boxes of Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheet + 4 Boxes of Fabric Softner Sheet + $100 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more
21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™
21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™
Built for Performance, Styled By You
It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.
Nature-Inspired Color
Redefine Your Space
Laundry Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Bathroom
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Utility Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Fit Design
Make Built-In Design Easy
With its matte material and natural colors, this design delivers a custom built-in look.
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Easy Reach Control Panel
Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
Built-in Intelligence
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year
warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Series
-
Wash Tower
-
Type
-
F/Loader,F/Loader Dryer
-
Vent Type
-
Ventless
-
Dryer Type
-
Heat Pump
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
Washer 4.5 cu. ft. / Dryer 7.2 cu. ft.
-
Matching Heat Pump Dryer
-
RH1S1QVKW
-
Color
-
Nature Green (G) - Dryer
Nature Beige (B) - Washer
-
On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
No
-
Hard Buttons
-
No
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
No
-
Center Control™
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
6
-
Programs
-
Normal, Duvet, Wool, Hygiene, Quick Wash, Download
-
No. of Programs
-
6
-
Programs
-
Normal, Duvet, Wool, Bedding Refresh, Quick Dry, Download
-
No. of Options
-
10
-
Options
-
TurboWash®, Steam, Rinse+Spin, Pre-wash, Prepare to Dry, Tub Clean*, Add item, Child Lock*, Signal*, Wi-Fi*/Remote Start*
-
No. of Options
-
10
-
Options
-
Anti Crease, More Time, Less Time, Condenser Care, Drum Care, Child Lock*, Signal*, Wi-Fi* / Remote Start*
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
-
No. of Spin Speeds
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
High,Medium/High,Medium,Low, No Spin
-
Max RPM
-
1300
-
Water Levels
-
Load Sensing
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
Drying Levels
-
Very,More,Normal,Less,Damp
-
Dry Mode
-
Energy Saver, Normal, Time
-
Manual Dry Times
-
70 min., 60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min.
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
TurboWash™ 360 Technology
-
Yes
-
TurboWash® 2.0 Technology
-
No
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry™
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
No
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Compressor
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
No
-
Vibration sensing(Cabinet Vibration sensor)
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On Technology
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care (PCC) Remote start and cycle monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On Technology
-
No
-
SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care (PCC) Remote start and cycle monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Steel
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Door / Rim
-
Large Circle Chrome Rim
-
Door Cover
-
Tinted Round Tempered Glass
-
All Available Colors
-
Objet Green/Beige
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
No
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Steel
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Door / Rim
-
Large Circle Chrome Rim
-
Door Cover
-
Tinted Round Tempered Glass
-
All Available Colors
-
Objet Green/Beige
-
Electrical Requirements
-
230V, 10Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Electrical Requirements
-
230V, 6Amps
-
Type
-
Heat Pump
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
700 X 1890 X 770
-
Depth with Door Open
-
(55" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
763.6 X 2015.3 X 812.8
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
154 kg / 167 kg
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
WT2116NHEG
21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™
-
Free 5 Boxes of Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheet + 4 Boxes of Fabric Softner Sheet + $100 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more