21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

Make Your Own Style

Built for Performance, Styled By You

Style your space and make it more special with LG Objet WashTower™.

It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.

Color

Nature-Inspired Color

Feel a sense of calm and nature-inspired colors.

  • Nature Beige

  • Nature Green

Interior Gallery

Redefine Your Space

Laundry Room

LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

Bathroom

LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

    Utility Room

    LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

      Fit Design

      Make Built-In Design Easy

      With its matte material and natural colors, this design delivers a custom built-in look.

      LG Objet WashTower™ presents a harmonious interior that fits perfectly with the built-in furniture in the bathroom.

      More Space to Inspire Your Space

      Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG Objet WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
      In the video, there are scenes in which stackable washing machines and dryers are emptied and replaced with LG Objet WashTower. It shows the improvement of user convenience and space efficiency in the home.

      Easy Reach Control Panel

      The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.

      Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.

      *The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

      The LG Objet WashTower™ is shorter than traditional stacked washer and dryer.
      The video contains several comparison scenes. Stackable washer and dryer, each with a control panel, shows the inconvenience of an adult woman sticking out her heel to operate the panel. Meanwhile, the LG Objet Washtower™ shows that the washing machine and dryer can be centrally controlled as a single unit, so even a young boy can easily access it.

      Built-in Intelligence

      Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG Objet WashTower™.

      a black basic image

      AI DD™

      Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.
      wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-04-3-smart-paring-d-REV.jpg

      Smart Pairing™

      Thanks to Smart Pairing™, washed clothes will be dried at the optimal cycle. Just press Start.

      *Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
      *The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

      Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle

      Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back with 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
      • Allergy Care by Washer
      • Allergy Care by Dryer

      *Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
      *Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
      *The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
      *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

      Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load

      Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.
      The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

      *Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
      *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

      wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-07-turbowash-360-d.jpg
      TurboWash™ 360

      Get It All Done and Then Some

      Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising
      fabric protection.

      *Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
      *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

      • Conventional
        Uncontrollable compressing Speed
      • LG Dual Inverter
        Controlled compressing Speed
      DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

      An Energy-saving Way to Dry

      Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
      The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.
      Auto Cleaning Condenser

      Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

      Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser*-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

      *The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
      *The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
      *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

      Smart Control, Smarter Life

      Remote Control

      Monitoring

      Connect and Control from Anywhere

      The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

      Efficient Product Maintenance

      Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

      *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
      *Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

      Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

      The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year
      warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.

      Summary

      Dimensions

      WT2116NHEG

      All specs

      SUMMARY

      Series

      Wash Tower

      Type

      F/Loader,F/Loader Dryer

      Vent Type

      Ventless

      Dryer Type

      Heat Pump

      Capacity (cu.ft.)

      Washer 4.5 cu. ft. / Dryer 7.2 cu. ft.

      Matching Heat Pump Dryer

      RH1S1QVKW

      Color

      Nature Green (G) - Dryer
      Nature Beige (B) - Washer

      APPEARANCE

      On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

      No

      Hard Buttons

      No

      Touch Buttons

      Yes

      Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

      Yes

      Dial-A-Cycle™

      No

      Center Control™

      Yes

      WASHER PROGRAMS

      No. of Programs

      6

      Programs

      Normal, Duvet, Wool, Hygiene, Quick Wash, Download

      DRYER PROGRAMS

      No. of Programs

      6

      Programs

      Normal, Duvet, Wool, Bedding Refresh, Quick Dry, Download

      WASHER OPTIONS

      No. of Options

      10

      Options

      TurboWash®, Steam, Rinse+Spin, Pre-wash, Prepare to Dry, Tub Clean*, Add item, Child Lock*, Signal*, Wi-Fi*/Remote Start*

      DRYER OPTIONS

      No. of Options

      10

      Options

      Anti Crease, More Time, Less Time, Condenser Care, Drum Care, Child Lock*, Signal*, Wi-Fi* / Remote Start*

      WASHER DETAILS

      No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

      5

      No. of Spin Speeds

      5

      Spin Speeds

      High,Medium/High,Medium,Low, No Spin

      Max RPM

      1300

      Water Levels

      Load Sensing

      No. of Soil Levels

      5

      DRYER DETAILS

      Drying Levels

      Very,More,Normal,Less,Damp

      Dry Mode

      Energy Saver, Normal, Time

      Manual Dry Times

      70 min., 60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min.

      WASHER FABRIC CARE FEATURES

      AI DD™

      Yes

      TurboWash™ 360 Technology

      Yes

      TurboWash® 2.0 Technology

      No

      Steam Technology

      Yes

      Allergiene™ Cycle

      Yes

      Sanitary Cycle

      Yes

      ColdWash™ Option

      No

      DRYER FABRIC CARE FEATURES

      AI Sensor Dry™

      No

      Sensor Dry

      Yes

      Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

      No

      Precise Temperature Control with Variable Compressor

      Yes

      Steam Technology

      No

      WASHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES

      Vibration sensing(Cabinet Vibration sensor)

      Yes

      TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

      Yes

      4 Tray Dispenser

      Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

      End of Cycle Signal

      Yes

      LoadSense

      Yes

      Control Lock

      Yes

      Auto Suds Removal

      Yes

      Leveling Legs

      4 Adjustable Legs

      Drum Light

      Yes

      Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

      Yes

      DRYER CONVENIENCE FEATURES

      End of Cycle Signal

      Yes

      Drum Light

      Yes

      FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

      No

      Reversible Door

      No

      Wrinkle Care Option

      Yes

      Child Lock

      Yes

      4 Adjustable Legs

      Yes

      Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

      Yes

      WASHER THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

      Wi-Fi

      Yes

      SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)

      Yes

      NFC Tag On Technology

      No

      Proactive Customer Care (PCC) Remote start and cycle monitor

      Yes

      Energy Monitoring

      Yes

      Tub Clean Coach

      Yes

      DRYER THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

      Wi-Fi

      Yes

      NFC Tag On Technology

      No

      SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)

      Yes

      Proactive Customer Care (PCC) Remote start and cycle monitor

      Yes

      Energy Monitoring

      Yes

      MOTOR

      Motor Type

      Inverter Direct Drive Motor

      Axis

      Horizontal

      WASHER MATERIALS AND FINISHES

      NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

      Yes

      Control Panel

      Plastic

      Top Plate

      Steel

      Cabinet

      Painted Steel

      Door / Rim

      Large Circle Chrome Rim

      Door Cover

      Tinted Round Tempered Glass

      All Available Colors

      Objet Green/Beige

      DRYER MATERIALS AND FINISHES

      NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

      Yes

      Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

      No

      Control Panel

      Plastic

      Top Plate

      Steel

      Cabinet

      Painted Steel

      Door / Rim

      Large Circle Chrome Rim

      Door Cover

      Tinted Round Tempered Glass

      All Available Colors

      Objet Green/Beige

      WASHER POWER SOURCE

      Electrical Requirements

      230V, 10Amps

      Type

      Electric

      DRYER POWER SOURCE

      Electrical Requirements

      230V, 6Amps

      Type

      Heat Pump

      DIMENSIONS

      Product (WxHxD)

      700 X 1890 X 770

      Depth with Door Open

      (55" D with door open)

      Carton (WxHxD)

      763.6 X 2015.3 X 812.8

      Weight (Product/Carton)

      154 kg / 167 kg

