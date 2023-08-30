About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine TurboWash3D™, 16KG, Silver

TH2516SSAV

Front view of LG Top Load Washing Machine with TurboWash3D™ and Steam™ technology, 16 KG, in silver (VCM), TH2516SSAV
TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.

Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement

TurboDrum™ which spins the tub and the pulsator in the same or in opposite directions, generates water currents that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise.

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray1
WaveForce™ JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both the waterfall and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.
Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin1
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.
Find More Time in Your Day3
TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 40min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.

*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5 minutes.

TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.

Same Size, Bigger Capacity

Clean up big and large laundry at once. Wash many in one load. Wash bulky items such as duvet and curtains easily at home.

SAME SIZE, BIGGER CAPACITY

Steam™
Steam™

Stain & Allergy Care with Steam

The hygienic setting, 40℃, and sterilization setting, 60 ℃, will not only wash away allergens from clothes, but also eliminate 99.9% of harmful bacteria.

*Certified by allergy UK : 99.9% reduction in exposure to pollen, Cat, Dog, House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.

Stain Care 40℃

 

 

Wash the laundry with 40℃ degree hot water to effectively remove stubborn dust.

Allergy Care 60℃

 

Raise the washing temperature to 60℃ to remove 99.9% of allergens.
Easy to Maintain for Next Wash1
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).

Full Stainless Steel Tub & Lint Filter1

Full Stainless Steel Tub & Lint Filter

The washing tub and filter are constructed from stainless steel, which is resistant to contamination. This steel is commonly used for kitchenware and surgical instruments, tools for which hygiene is critical.
Auto Pre-wash
Auto Pre-wash

Free Your Hands

LG's Auto Pre-wash is the easiest option for removing stains. Just one touch, and tough
stains are ready to be eliminated without
hand-washing.

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

SmartThinQ™

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

Features TH2516SSAV T2108VSAW T2109VSAB T2310VSAW
TH2516SSAV
16kg, TurboWash3D™ Top Load Washing Machine
T2108VSAW
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2109VSAB
9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2310VSAW
10kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity 16kg 8kg 9kg 10kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 632 x 1020 x 670 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 590 x 960 x 606 mm
Smart Inverter Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Motion No Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ Yes No No No
Summary

Dimensions

All specs

TYPE

Type

TurboWash3D™ Top Load Washer

BASIC

Wash Capacity (KG)

16 Kg

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

950

FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

6 Motion Technology

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

Warm Wash (Steam)

Yes

Auto Tub Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Filter

Stainless steel filter

Remote Start

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Wash Programs

12

Wash Programs

Normal,Stain Care,Allergy Care,Smart Rinse,Quick Wash,Towels,Pre Wash + Normal,Duvet,Delicates,School Care,Tub Clean,Download Cycle

WARRANTY

10-year Motor Warranty

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM­2018/025244/TUV

Rating

3 Ticks

Water Consumption

8.6L/kg

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

670

Height (mm)

1020

Width (mm)

632

Weight (kg)

49

DESIGN

Color

Silver (VCM)

Drum

Full Stainless Steel

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Window

Wide Diamond Glass

What people are saying

