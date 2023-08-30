About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

F2719RVTV

19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

Front view - LG TWIN Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive, LG Washer Dryer, 19/12kg, in silver, F2719RVTV
Washer and Dryer in One1
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you1
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.
Fast and Clean Wash in 39 Minutes!1
TurboWash™

Fast and Clean Wash in 39 Minutes!

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 39 minutes. It creates time, energy and water efficient while delivering the same washing performance. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

*110V: *Tested by Intertek in November 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*220V: *Tested by Intertek in March 2020. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Optimal Wash for Fabrics3
6Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Less Vibration, Less Noise1
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
F2719RVTV_Washer_Dryer_WD-Victor2-StainlessSilver-05-2-Steam-D

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

Pause and Add Item1
Add Items

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.

More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini1
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Table Caption
Features F2719RVTV FV1285H4W FV1409H3W FV1450H2K
F2719RVTV
19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive
FV1285H4W
Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409H3W
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
FV1450H2K
10.5/7kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
Capacity 19/12kg 8.5/5kg 9/6kg 10.5/7kg
Dimensions (W × D × H) 700 x 770 x 990 mm 600 x 850 x 470 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
6 Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Eco Hybrid™ Yes No Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

TYPE

Type

Front Load Washer Dryer

BASIC

Wash Capacity (KG)

19

Dry Capacity (KG)

12

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

1100

FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

6 Motion Technology

Yes

Eco Hybrid

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360 (39mins)

Yes

Twinwash

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Wash Programs

14

Wash Programs

Normal, HeavyDuty, Baby Care, Hygiene, Allergy Care, Sportswear, Cold Wash, Speed Wash, Silent Wash, Color Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Downloaded Cycle

WARRANTY

10-year Motor Warranty

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM-2019/028640/TUV

Rating

4 tick

Water Consumption

5.00 litres/kg

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

770

Height (mm)

990

Width (mm)

700

Weight (kg)

95

DESIGN

Color

Stainless Silver

Display

Touch LCD + Dial

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front view - LG TWIN Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive, LG Washer Dryer, 19/12kg, in silver, F2719RVTV

F2719RVTV

19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive