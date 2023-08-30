We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive
*110V: *Tested by Intertek in November 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*220V: *Tested by Intertek in March 2020. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer Dryer
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
19
-
Dry Capacity (KG)
-
12
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1100
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
6 Motion Technology
-
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360 (39mins)
-
Yes
-
Twinwash
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
No. of Wash Programs
-
14
-
Wash Programs
-
Normal, HeavyDuty, Baby Care, Hygiene, Allergy Care, Sportswear, Cold Wash, Speed Wash, Silent Wash, Color Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Downloaded Cycle
-
10-year Motor Warranty
-
Yes
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2019/028640/TUV
-
Rating
-
4 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
5.00 litres/kg
-
Depth (mm)
-
770
-
Height (mm)
-
990
-
Width (mm)
-
700
-
Weight (kg)
-
95
-
Color
-
Stainless Silver
-
Display
-
Touch LCD + Dial
F2719RVTV
19/12kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive