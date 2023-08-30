We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash59+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
6
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Display Type
-
White LED
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Weight (kg)
-
73
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
Yes
-
Type
-
AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
-
Body Color
-
Blue White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
[FL]Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
[FL]Cotton
-
Yes
-
[FL]Cotton +
-
Yes
-
[FL]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[FL]Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
[FL]Easy Care
-
Yes
-
[FL]Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
[FL]Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed14
-
Yes
-
[FL]Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
[FL]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
[FL]TurboWash 59
-
Yes
-
[FL]Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
[FL]Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
FV1409H3W
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer