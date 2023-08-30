We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 8.5/5KG
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Intello DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
-
Steam
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
TBD
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Finish - Body Color
-
Blue White
-
Finish - Door
-
White rim + Glass Door
-
Finish - Display Background color
-
Black + Silver
-
Finish - Dial Knop
-
Silver + Silver body
-
Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
8.5
-
Basic - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
5
-
Basic - Spin speed
-
1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Basic - Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Basic - Standby Power zero
-
Yes
-
Basic - 3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
-
Yes
-
Basic - Door Switch type
-
Auto Door
-
Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)
-
150
-
Basic - Drum Volume (liters)
-
58
-
Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Basic - Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Basic - Drum Lifter
-
STS Slim Lifter
-
Control - Program selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Control - Diaplay Type
-
White LED
-
Control - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Control - Delay timer
-
3-19 hrs
-
Control - Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes (Start buttion Blink)
-
Control - Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Control - Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Control - Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Cycle No.
-
14
-
General - Cotton
-
Yes
-
General - Cotton +
-
Yes
-
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
General - Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
-
Yes
-
Caring - Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Special - Speed14
-
Yes
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
-
Yes
-
Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)
-
Yes
-
Special - Delicate
-
Yes
-
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
-
Yes
-
Special - Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Special - Dry Only
-
Yes
-
Special - Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
-
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.
-
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron
-
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Energy
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes (Baby Care)
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Color Care
-
Yes (Color Protection)
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Dry 30
-
Yes
-
Dry 60
-
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
-
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
-
Yes
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2020/029751/TUV
-
Rating
-
4 Ticks
-
Water Consumption
-
4.40L/kg
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
-
600 x 850 x 470
-
Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)
-
660 x 885 x 560
-
Weight(kg)
-
63
-
Weight include packing(kg)
-
67
FV1285H4W
LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 8.5/5KG