About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 8.5/5KG

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free 5 Boxes of Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheet. Click here to find out more

LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 8.5/5KG

FV1285H4W

LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 8.5/5KG

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™ technology, 10.5/7KG, in white, FV1285H4W
LG-FV1285H4W-Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG-FV1285H4W-What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
LG-FV1285H4W-Washer and Dryer in One
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
LG-FV1285H4W-More Hygienic
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
LG-FV1285H4W-More Hygienic

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

LG-FV1285H4W-99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
LG-FV1285H4W-More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

LG-FV1285H4W-More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
LG-FV1285H4W-Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Table Caption
Features FV1285H4W FV1409H3W FV1450H2K FG1612H3W
FV1285H4W
Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409H3W
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
FV1450H2K
10.5/7kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
FG1612H3W
12/8kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive
Capacity 8.5/5kg 9/6kg 10.5/7kg 12/8kg
Dimensions (W × D × H) 600 x 470 x 850 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm 600 x 610 x 850 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
6 Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Eco Hybrid™ No Yes Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

KEY FEATURES

Intello DD

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

Steam

6 Motion

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class

TBD

Add Item

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

FEATURES

Finish - Body Color

Blue White

Finish - Door

White rim + Glass Door

Finish - Display Background color

Black + Silver

Finish - Dial Knop

Silver + Silver body

Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8.5

Basic - Max Dry Capacity(kg)

5

Basic - Spin speed

1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Basic - Auto Restart

Yes

Basic - Standby Power zero

Yes

Basic - 3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)

Yes

Basic - Door Switch type

Auto Door

Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)

150

Basic - Drum Volume (liters)

58

Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Basic - Inner Drum

Embossing

Basic - Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

Control - Program selector

Dial + Touch

Control - Diaplay Type

White LED

Control - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

18:88

Control - Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Control - Start/Pause Indication

Yes (Start buttion Blink)

Control - Door Lock Indication

Yes

Control - Error Message Indication

Yes

Control - Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No.

14

General - Cotton

Yes

General - Cotton +

Yes

General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

General - Easy Care

Yes

Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)

Yes

Caring - Baby Care

Yes

Special - Speed14

Yes

Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

Yes

Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)

Yes

Special - Delicate

Yes

Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Special - Quick 30

Yes

Special - Dry Only

Yes

Special - Tub Clean

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Steam

Yes

Time Delay(Delay End)

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Wash Option - Intensive

Yes

Rinse Option - Rinse+

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Cupboard

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Energy

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes (Baby Care)

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Color Care

Yes (Color Protection)

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM-2020/029751/TUV

Rating

4 Ticks

Water Consumption

4.40L/kg

DIMENSION

Dimension (W x H x D mm)

600 x 850 x 470

Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)

660 x 885 x 560

Weight(kg)

63

Weight include packing(kg)

67

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™ technology, 10.5/7KG, in white, FV1285H4W

FV1285H4W

LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 8.5/5KG