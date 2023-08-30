We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13/8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
Water flows out of the washing machine in four directions and is doing laundry.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes
-
Steam™
-
Steam+
-
Turbowash
-
39 Min
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
4-ticks
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Body Color
-
Black
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Door Rim Color
-
Chrome
-
Display Background color
-
Black Main
+ Dark Grey Button
-
Knob
-
Chrome+Black
-
Knob Deco
-
Black
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
13
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
8
-
Spin speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Detergent water (Circulation)
-
Yes
-
3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
-
Yes
-
Door Switch type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
-
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
-
80
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
STS Slim Lifter
-
Program selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Diaplay Type
-
White LED
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Delay timer
-
3-19 hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Cycle No.
-
14
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh (WD Only)
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry (WD only)
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
Dry Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Detergent
-
Yes
-
Turbo wash
-
Yes
-
Auto Softner
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Normal Eco
-
Yes
-
Low Temp.
-
Yes
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard(Normal)
-
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Color Care
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Dry 30
-
Yes
-
Dry 60
-
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
-
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
-
Yes
-
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
600 x 615 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
660 x 705 x 890
-
Weight(kg)
-
78
-
Weight include packing(kg)
-
82
What people are saying
-
FV1413H2BA
13/8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer