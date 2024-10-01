Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

TONE-FP3

LG TONE Free FP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

*The battery life of fully charged TONE Free earbuds is up to seven (7) hours standard playtime based on typical usage with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. Charging case stores up to another eight (8) hours of battery life, for a total of up to fifteen (15) hours total play time.

**IPX4 Water Resistance: Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

****This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Ready for Here, There and Everywhere

Ready for Here, There and Everywhere

Meet the earbuds that are ready to go-go-go wherever you go with the comfort you crave and the features you want.
Power Your Play
UP TO 15 HOURS BATTERY

Power Your Play

Experience just the right amount of power with up to 15 hours of battery life *.

*The battery life of fully charged TONE Free earbuds is up to seven (7) hours standard playtime based on typical usage with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. Charging case stores up to another eight (8) hours of battery life, for a total of up to fifteen (15) hours total play time.

Tune In and Out When You Want
AMBIENT MODE / CONVERSATION MODE

Tune In and Out When You Want

No need to take out an earbud for a quick conversation or when crossing the street. Ambient mode lets you hear what’s going on around you, while conversation mode amplifies voices so you can hear someone speaking clearly without removing your earbuds.*

*Both earbuds must be worn when Ambient Mode and Conversation Mode are in use.

Customize Your Play
TONE COMPANION APP

Customize Your Play

Bring a whole new level of enjoyment to your music, games or movies with customizable EQ settings so you can play it like you like it.
Don’t Sweat It
IPX4 WATER RESISTANCE

Don’t Sweat It

Grab our water-resistant* earbuds for sweat sessions or rainy days so you can keep on listening, rain or shine.

*IPX4 Water Resistance: Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

Goodbye, Irritation
MEDICAL GRADE SILICONE FOR COMFORT FIT

Goodbye, Irritation

Meet the hypoallergenic and comfortable earbuds that are made from medical-grade, non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone for worry-free listening*.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

LG TONE Free

Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

The LG TONE Free app lets you quickly check battery status, customize the equalizer, use find my earbuds functions, activate voice alerts and more.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features T90 T60 TF8 FP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP5
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP3
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free T60
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free fit TF8
Dolby Atmos X X X X
3D Sound Stage O X O O
with MERIDIAN O X O O
Sound Unit Dynamic 8Φ Dynamic 6Φ Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material Dynamic 6Φ
Active Noise Cancelling Hybrid ANC Hybrid ANC Hybrid ANC Hybrid ANC
MIC System 3MIC 2MIC 2MICs 2MICs
Convenience Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
UVnano X X O O
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size) O O O O
Plug & Wireless X X X O(3.5mm AUX)
Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair O O O O
Multi Point & Multi Pairing O O O O
Google Siri TV Control O O O O
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4 IPX4 Water Resistant IP67 Water & Dust Proof
Battery Life (ANC off) Up to 22hrs<br>(Earbuds 8hrs / with charging case 22hrs) Up to 15hrs(Ambient Off)<br>(Earbuds 7hrs / with charging case 15hrs) 9 Hr / 20 Hr 10 Hr / 20 Hr
Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging
Compatibility Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS
Color Charcoal Black / Pearl White Eclipse Blue Charcoal Black / Snow White Black Lime
Learn More Learn more Learn More Learn More
Table Caption
Features FP5 FP3
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP5
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP3
Dolby Atmos X X
3D Sound Stage O X
with MERIDIAN O X
Sound Unit Dynamic 8Φ Dynamic 6Φ
Active Noise Cancelling Hybrid ANC Hybrid ANC
MIC System 3MIC 2MIC
Convenience Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
UVnano X X
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size) O O
Plug & Wireless X X
Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair O O
Multi Point & Multi Pairing O O
Google Siri TV Control O O
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4
Battery Life (ANC off) Up to 22hrs<br>(Earbuds 8hrs / with charging case 22hrs) Up to 15hrs(Ambient Off)<br>(Earbuds 7hrs / with charging case 15hrs)
Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging
Compatibility Android / iOS Android / iOS
Color Charcoal Black / Pearl White Eclipse Blue
Learn More Where to Buy
Key Specs

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All specs

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    33 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.3 g

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    2

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    7

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    15

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1.5

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

  • Earbud

    16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

ACCESSORY

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

