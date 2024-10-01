We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
*The battery life of fully charged TONE Free earbuds is up to seven (7) hours standard playtime based on typical usage with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. Charging case stores up to another eight (8) hours of battery life, for a total of up to fifteen (15) hours total play time.
**IPX4 Water Resistance: Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.
****This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*Both earbuds must be worn when Ambient Mode and Conversation Mode are in use.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
LG TONE Free Lineup
Key Specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All specs
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
33 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.3 g
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
# of Mic
2
-
Talk Thru
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
15
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1.5
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
ACCESSORY
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
