75" ทีวี LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75QNED99TSB

75" ทีวี LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75QNED99TSB

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG QNED TV, QNED99 พร้อมข้อความของ LG QNED 8K MiniLED, 2024 และโลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New บนหน้าจอ

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

มันคือทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวกับ QNED ใหม่

สีที่คมชัดและความคมชัดบน LG QNED ขนาดมหึมา ชิปเซ็ตใหม่และโซนลดแสงของเรามีเนื้อหาที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ดังนั้นทุกพิกเซลจึงคมชัดอยู่เสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

นวัตกรรมใหม่ของ LG QNED

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 4K แสดงด้วยแสงสีส้มที่เล็ดลอดออกมาจากด้านล่าง รูปทรงเกลียวสีแดง เหลือง และม่วงจะแสดงอยู่ระหว่างคำว่า "Upgradeable webOS" และ "webOS Re:New Program" ทีวี LG QNED89, QNED90 และ QNED99 จะแสดงตามลำดับจากซ้ายไปขวา ทีวีแต่ละเครื่องแสดงสีสันสดใสและมีคำว่า "Ultra Big TV" ปรากฏอยู่เหนือทีวี
โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 9 8K Gen7

Top-tier QNED powered by 11 years of OLED technology

การดื่มด่ำอย่างชาญฉลาดอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 9 8K Gen7 ของเราปรับเสียงและภาพให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อซิงค์กับคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ความชาญฉลาดที่ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ QNED

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งบนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์อยู่บนหน้าจอ โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง และคำว่า "การปรับแต่ง AI" ด้านบนซ้าย ผู้หญิงหมอบอยู่ข้างนอกในวันที่อากาศแจ่มใส อยู่หน้าต้นไม้และท้องฟ้าสีคราม และมีคำว่า "AI Picture Pro" อยู่ด้านบนซ้าย ทีวี LG พร้อมฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่ปล่อยออกมาจากหน้าจอเติมเต็มพื้นที่ และคำว่า "AI Sound Pro" ด้านบนซ้าย

AI Customization

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Night

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Day

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Picture Pro

สัมผัสความสมจริงอย่างแท้จริงในทุกเฟรม

AI ขับเคลื่อนความคมชัดและสีที่คมชัด

ทำให้ทุกฉากเป็นผลงานชิ้นเอก Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ปรับแต่งความสว่างและคอนทราสต์ภายในเฟรมอย่างชาญฉลาด ในขณะที่ AI Super Upscaling ใช้อัลกอริธึมการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกเพื่อปรับปรุงเนื้อหาแบบเรียลไทม์ ดังนั้นทุกสิ่งที่คุณรับชมจึงดูคมชัดอย่างน่าอัศจรรย์

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85 มี AI Picture Pro และ AI Super Upscaling

**รุ่นที่ใช้โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80) มี Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

***AI Picture Pro จะไม่ทำงานกับเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการ OTT

****คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่ขยายขนาดจะแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของภาพเสียง

LG TV มีลักษณะเป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงที่สมจริงพุ่งทะยานไปทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ของคุณ

รับฟังทุกลมหายใจและจังหวะ ขณะที่ระบบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์เสมือนจริง 9.1.2 เติมเต็มพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยเสียงคุณภาพระดับเวทีเสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม

An image of a mผู้ชายกำลังขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์บนทางดินที่มีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ มอเตอร์ไซค์an riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ

ทีวี LG แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ พื้นที่

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับเปลี่ยนจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทุกปีจะมีทีวีใหม่เป็นเวลา 5 ปี

มันสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณสมบัติและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันจะเซขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัพเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีของคุณรู้ว่าคุณรักอะไร

หน้าจอ LG TV แสดงหน้าจอ My Profile ในสามอันดับแรก แบนเนอร์สำหรับ Tangible Wonders ใต้แบนเนอร์ ปุ่มต่อไปนี้จะแสดงขึ้น: ศูนย์กลางโฮม, กีฬา, เกม, การเข้าถึง, โฮมออฟฟิศ ด้านล่างปุ่ม จะแสดงโลโก้ต่อไปนี้: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy ใต้โลโก้ รูปภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์ 5 เรื่องจะแสดงใต้ข้อความ "ตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับคุณ" เคอร์เซอร์คลิกที่อักษรย่อ 'S' ที่มุมซ้ายบน เมนูแบบเลื่อนลงบัญชี LG จะเปิดขึ้นและแสดงชื่อห้าชื่อ เคอร์เซอร์คลิกชื่อที่สองเป็นรูปขนาดย่อและเนื้อหาที่แนะนำเมื่อเปลี่ยนหน้าจอ

ประวัติของฉัน

โปรไฟล์ของฉัน

ด้วยโปรไฟล์ของฉัน คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์สำหรับสมาชิกแต่ละคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทุกคนจะได้รับหน้าจอหลักส่วนตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเอง

เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนกีฬา และหน้าจอจะจางหายไปในหน้าแรกของกีฬาพร้อมข้อความ "ลงทะเบียนทีม/ผู้เล่นที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับอันดับลีก ตารางการแข่งขัน หรือการอัพเดตอื่น ๆ" และ "รายชื่อลีกยอดนิยม" ภาพขนาดย่อห้าภาพมีป้ายกำกับว่าฟุตบอล บาสเกตบอล เบสบอล คริกเก็ต และฮ็อกกี้น้ำแข็ง หน้าจอจะจางหายไป เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนเกม และหน้าจอจะจางลงในหน้าแรกของเกมพร้อมข้อความ "ดื่มด่ำไปกับเกมบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ คุณสามารถเล่นเกมและดูวิดีโอเกมเพลย์ล่าสุดได้" รูปภาพแสดงปุ่มที่มีป้ายกำกับ Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid และที่เล่นล่าสุด โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะแสดง: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube และ Twitch

บัตรด่วน

ใช้ทางลัดไปยังรายการโปรดของคุณ

เพียงคลิกเดียว Quick Card พาคุณไปยังจุดที่คุณต้องการในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศูนย์กลางเกม เพลย์ลิสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

AI เพื่อความสะดวก

แนะนำรายการโปรดตามความชอบของคุณ

AI Concierge จะรู้จักคุณผ่านประวัติการค้นหาของคุณ และแนะนำเนื้อหาและคำสำคัญที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า รวมถึง 'สำหรับคุณ' 'แนะนำ' 'กำลังมาแรงตอนนี้' และ 'เคล็ดลับ'

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นพร้อมเวลา วันที่ สภาพอากาศ และอุณหภูมิ พร้อมข้อความ "อรุณสวัสดิ์" ลูกโป่งคำพูดที่มีข้อความ "สวัสดี LG" ค่อยๆ หายไป ตามด้วยลูกโป่งคำพูดที่มีข้อความ "แสดงกำหนดการของสัปดาห์นี้" หน้าจอจางหายไปเพื่อแสดงปฏิทิน Google และกำหนดการรายวัน

พร้อมเสมอ

ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้บริการเสมอ

ข้อมูลอะไรก็ตามที่คุณต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเวลา สภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา หรือแม้แต่ Google Calendar และ Google Photos เพียงแค่ถามผู้ช่วย AI ของคุณ ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้ความช่วยเหลือเสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

****คุณสมบัติ เมนู และแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

*****สำหรับคำหลักของคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

******คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณสมบัติ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

LG Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

Magic Remote

ความมหัศจรรย์
อยู่ในมือคุณแล้ว

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG Magic Remote ปลดล็อคฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ

*ฟังก์ชั่นและคุณสมบัติใน Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพยนตร์ และหน้าจอถูกแบ่งออก โดยครึ่งหนึ่งจะแสดงภาพยนตร์ และด้านหนึ่งแสดง Spotify เคอร์เซอร์คลิกปุ่มเพื่อเปิดแผงการตั้งค่า Multi View ขึ้นมา และคลิกปุ่ม Live TV และหน้าต่าง Spotify จะเปลี่ยนเป็นการถ่ายทอดสดกีฬา

Multi View

ทวีคูณมุมมองของคุณ คูณความสนุกของคุณ

เมื่อหน้าจอเดียวไม่พอ ให้แบ่งเป็น 2-4 ส่วน ใช้ทีวีของคุณเป็นจอภาพคู่สำหรับพีซีของคุณ หรือเพิ่มหน้าจอเพื่อค้นหาบนเว็บและดูใน PiP ในเวลาเดียวกัน

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงบนทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน

***รองรับโหมด 2 หน้าจอ / 4 หน้าจอแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและประเทศ (โหมดหน้าจอ 3&4 มีเฉพาะในซีรีส์ M4 และ G4 เท่านั้น)

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น มีรูปสิงโตและลูกสิงโตอยู่ ชายคนหนึ่งนั่งอยู่เบื้องหน้าโดยมีสมาร์ทโฟนอยู่ในมือซึ่งมีรูปสิงโตเหมือนกัน กราฟิกของแถบโค้งสีแดงนีออนสามแถบจะแสดงเหนือสมาร์ทโฟนโดยชี้ไปที่ทีวี

การเชื่อมต่อมือถือ

ส่งแอพของคุณไปยังทีวีโดยตรง

ดูเนื้อหาจาก iPhone หรืออุปกรณ์ Android ของคุณบนหน้าจอ LG TV ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย Apple AirPlay และ Chromecast ในตัว

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

ศูนย์กลางบ้าน

ควบคุมบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณจากที่เดียว

Home Hub ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมระบบนิเวศอัจฉริยะของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นจากทีวี รวมถึงอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ IoT เช่น ระบบไฟอัจฉริยะ ระบบทำความร้อน การระบายอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ เป็นต้น

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'สำคัญ' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'สำคัญ' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม

ทีวี LG ที่อยู่เบื้องหน้าแสดงภาพย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีที่เลือกไว้ ข้อความ "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" และ "ดูล่าสุด" อยู่ในรูปภาพ พื้นที่ด้านหน้าทีวีมีแสงสว่างจางๆ ราวกับมาจากไฟทีวี ด้านหลังทีวีในความมืดมีภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีมากขึ้น

LG Channels

ตอนนี้แสดงฟรีบน LG

ติดตาม LG Channels 3.0 เพื่อรับข่าวสารล่าสุด กีฬาโปรด ภาพยนตร์ยอดนิยม และซีรีส์ทีวี แม้กระทั่งเนื้อหาพิเศษเฉพาะบน LG TV เท่านั้น

ภาพขนาดย่อหกภาพของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีจะปรากฏขึ้น และโลโก้ของ LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ และ Apple TV+ อยู่ด้านล่าง

บริการโอทีที

สำรวจบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ดำดิ่งสู่ซีรีส์ใหม่ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่สุด ด้วยทางลัดในตัวไปยังบริการสตรีมมิ่งและแอพที่คุณชื่นชอบ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอพที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime และ Apple TV+

****Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

ทีวีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

ขนาดที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจทำให้คุณหลงใหล

ครอบครัวในห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง โดยมีฉากมหาสมุทรรวมถึงปะการังและเต่าอยู่บนหน้าจอ

สุดยอดความดื่มด่ำจากความบันเทิงขนาดเท่าจริง ดูเนื้อหาทั้งหมดของคุณบนจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ และเพลิดเพลินไปกับความคมชัดและขนาดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้สำหรับการรับชม การเล่น หรือการออกกำลังกาย

*QNED99 และ QNED90 มีการออกแบบแกลเลอรี

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

ทีวี LG แสดงนกแปลกตาพร้อมต้นไม้บนหน้าจอ และสีจากหน้าจอและ "8K" เป็นสีขาวสะท้อนด้านล่างทีวี LG

8K เหมือนจริง

ดูรายละเอียดที่เล็กที่สุดมีชีวิตขึ้นมา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความคมชัดและความลึกที่เหนือชั้นด้วยพลังเต็มรูปแบบของ 8K

*8K มีเฉพาะใน QNED99 เท่านั้น

Precision Dimming

แสงพื้นหลังที่แม่นยำทำให้มีความคมชัด

รับชมทุกฉากได้อย่างคมชัดสมจริง เทคโนโลยีลดแสงที่แม่นยำควบคุมบล็อกลดแสงหลายร้อยบล็อกเพื่อสร้างภาพที่คมชัดที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นไปได้และเปิดเผยรายละเอียดที่ซ่อนอยู่

*QNED99, QNED90 และ QNED89 มีเทคโนโลยีลดแสงที่แม่นยำ

**QNED90 และ QNED89 มีระบบลดแสงอย่างแม่นยำ

QNED Color

พบกับสีสันที่สดใสและเขียวชอุ่มมีชีวิตชีวา

ตื่นตาไปกับสีสันอันน่าทึ่ง มีชีวิตชีวายิ่งกว่าโลกรอบตัวคุณ

อนุภาคสีแตกกระจายบนหน้าจอ จากนั้นพิกเซลจะค่อยๆ เปลี่ยนเป็นภาพระยะใกล้ของผนังที่วาดด้วยลวดลายสีสันสดใสบนหน้าจอบน LG TV

*QNED99 และ QNED90 มี QNED Color Pro และระดับสี 100%

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของพื้นที่สี DCI-P3 ซึ่งได้รับการรับรองอย่างเป็นอิสระจาก Intertek

การออกแบบแกลเลอรี่

แสดงผลงานชิ้นเอกบนผนังของคุณ

แสดงทีวีของคุณราวกับงานศิลปะ ดีไซน์เพรียวบางวางชิดกับผนัง ดังนั้นหน้าจอจึงกลมกลืนกับพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างลงตัว

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งราบกับผนังไม้พร้อมซาวด์บาร์ที่จับคู่กัน ทีวี LG ติดตั้งพร้อมซาวด์บาร์ติดกับผนังสีเทาในห้องนั่งเล่นทันสมัยปูพื้นไม้ แสดงผลงานศิลปะสีสันสดใสบนหน้าจอ มุมมองมุมหนึ่งของห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีพื้นหินอ่อนและทีวี LG ติดตั้งกับผนังสีเบจซึ่งแสดงมุมมองทางอากาศของมหาสมุทรเขตร้อนและมีเรืออยู่บนนั้น

*QNED99 และ QNED90 มีการออกแบบแกลเลอรี

**QNED99 และ QNED90 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับเครื่องเสียง LG

ซาวด์บาร์ที่โดดเด่นคู่ควรกับ LG QNED

คอนเสิร์ตแสนสบายในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นบนหน้าจอ เมนูอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW ปรากฏเป็นโอเวอร์เลย์ และผู้ใช้ไปที่การตั้งค่าซาวด์บาร์

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์ แม้ในขณะที่คุณรับชม

 
ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น และมีกราฟิกรูปทรงสว่างสดใสทั่วห้อง

WOW Orchestra

ทุกภาพอยู่ในสนามอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

WOW Orchestra ผสมผสานเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG QNED เข้าด้วยกันอย่างทำงานร่วมกัน

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังโดยมีกราฟิกสัญลักษณ์ Wi-Fi สีขาวอยู่ตรงกลาง

WOWCAST ในตัว

รับชมทีวีของคุณโดยปราศจากความยุ่งเหยิง

เลิกยุ่งกับสายไฟและรับฟังคุณภาพเสียงของ LG Soundbar ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพด้วย WOWCAST

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****Soundbar Control Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.

*****Orchestra Sound Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

******Wireless Soundcast Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.

ดำดิ่งสู่ความตื่นเต้นของภาพยนตร์และทักษะการเล่นเกม

โหมด Dolby Vision และ FILMMAKER 

ฉากภาพยนตร์สมจริงมีชีวิตชีวา

แปลงร่างคืนภาพยนตร์ ภาพที่สดใสเป็นพิเศษของ Dolby Vision มาพร้อมกับการรองรับ FILMMAKER MODE™ เพื่อรักษาความตั้งใจของผู้กำกับ ปรับคุณภาพของภาพให้เหมาะสม ในขณะเดียวกันก็ไม่มีการบิดเบือนหรือการประมวลผลมากเกินไป

ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพอันมืดมิดกำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงภาพยนตร์เรื่อง 'Killers of the Flower Moon' ข้อความในภาพเขียนว่า "สำหรับการดูที่บ้าน ภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องควรดูในโหมดผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์" ตามด้วย "มาร์ติน สกอร์เซซี่ ผู้กำกับ Killers of the Flower Moon" อยู่ข้างใต้ โลโก้ Killers of the Flower Moon, โลโก้ Apple TV และคำว่า "เร็วๆ นี้" อยู่ด้านล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**FILMMAKER MODE เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์อย่างแท้จริง

เพลิดเพลินกับภาพและเสียงขนาดเต็มจากโซฟาของคุณ

พลิกโฉมวิธีการรับชมภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดของคุณ Dolby Atmos สร้างเสียงเชิงพื้นที่เพื่อดึงดูดคุณให้ลึกยิ่งขึ้น ในขณะที่ HDR10 Pro ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าสีจะดูสมบูรณ์และสดใส

ห้องนั่งเล่นหันหน้าไปทางด้านหน้า โดมสีขาวทึบทั่วทั้งห้องและกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างล้อมรอบห้อง โลโก้ Dolby Atoms ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

การเล่นเกมขั้นสูง

มุ่งเป้าไปที่ชัยชนะอันยิ่งใหญ่

การเล่นจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย FreeSync และ VRR ในขณะที่การตั้งค่าที่ง่ายดายทำให้ชัยชนะเป็นเรื่องง่าย

A video opens with a blurrฉากพร่ามัวของรถที่ขับเร็วในเกมแข่งรถ ฉากได้รับการขัดเกลาส่งผลให้มีการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและชัดเจน โลโก้ FreeSync Premium และโลโก้ VRR ที่มุมขวาบนy scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium Pro logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85 มีฟีเจอร์ AMD FreeSync™ Premium และ VRR

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี GeForce ทันที, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC และ HGiG

***VRR เป็นคุณสมบัติที่ผ่านการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

****HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่พบกันเพื่อระบุและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR

*****การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG QNED สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG QNED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**วงเล็บด้านล่างสำหรับ QNED ทั้งหมดและฝาหลังแบบเต็มสำหรับ QNED85(65/55/50") ผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

