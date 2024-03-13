Boosting Productivity with AI: Why LG gram Pro Laptops are Your Ultimate AI-Powered Companion

AI laptops integrate Neural Processing Units (NPUs) specifically designed to optimise performance of AI and machine learning tasks. These AI-powered devices are revolutionising productivity by enhancing the efficiency of AI processes, all without the reliance on cloud computing.

LG's latest gram series of laptops, including the new LG gram Pro, introduces cutting-edge AI technology to maximise your productivity. These ultra-lightweight powerhouses combine high-end specifications with sleek, durable designs and long-lasting battery life, redefining portable computing with outstanding performance and convenience.

Highlighted AI-related Features:

• AI-Powered Performance: Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards on select models, LG gram Pro laptops excel in handling AI-intensive tasks, both online and offline. The new LG gram Pro laptops are also embedded with the Intel® AI Boost, Intel’s neural processing unit (NPU) that can handle ensuring smooth execution of the most demanding workflows even without a network connection.

• AI-Driven LG gram Link App: Seamlessly share files, transfer photos, and mirror screens across LG gram, Android, and iOS devices with the LG gram Link app. Utilising AI-powered photo categorisation, it automatically organises mixed photos into appropriate categories for easy search and streamlined content management, simplifying the process and making content management a breeze.

• Smart Power Management: The 90Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play. Additionally, our AI Smart Assistant monitors and alerts you about your power consumption status in advance, automatically regulating power usage to extend battery life.

• Stunning Displays: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with Wide Quad XGA resolution (WQXGA) IPS displays and Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array Plus (WQXGA+) OLED options, enhanced by AI algorithms for exceptional colour accuracy and contrast.

• Enhanced Cooling System: Stay cool under pressure with the dual cooling system in LG gram Pro models, designed to maintain optimal performance during even during the most intense AI tasks, such as video editing and image creation.