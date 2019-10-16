With advances in technology coming thick and fast, it can be hard to keep up, especially when it comes to the TV industry. Despite people only just beginning to get their heads around the idea of 4K TVs, it seems the 8K revolution has already arrived.

This year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and at IFA Berlin, 8K TVs dominated the show floors and made headlines around the world. The reality of having one of these incredible televisions in your living room appears to be upon us.

There is no doubt that 8K TVs will change the way that content is consumed, much in the way that 4K was a huge technological leap. First introduced to the world in 2013, it took five years until the benefits of 4K televisions were fully realised and sales began to spike.

While it will likely take some time for 8K TVs to become a regular feature in homes around the world as well, there has been an undeniable impact with the first models. The numbers are staggering, with the 7,680 by 4,320 pixels that make up 8K resulting in images that are composed of 33 million pixels. Even up close, the detail is remarkable. So how exactly does an 8K TV work? And which one should you be buying if you can’t wait to get your hands on the latest technology? Find out below.





OLED v Q-LED – understanding the difference

It can be all too easy to become lost in the lexicon of TV acronyms, but thankfully there is a straightforward way to understand the difference between OLED and Q-LED technology. And even better, you don’t have to be a technology buff to grasp the distinctions.

First of all, here is the what the initials actually stand for – Q-LED stands for Quantum Light Emitting Diode, while OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. That one letter and one-word difference may appear subtle but it is actually huge in terms of what each form of technology is capable of.

OLED has no back light and can therefore create perfect blacks and incredible contrast. But it can also be clearly viewed from any angle, housed in the thinnest TVs imaginable and even used in a curved television.

Alternatively, a Q-LED 8K TV uses LCD technology with a quantum dot film over the top. Rather than being a new form of technology, it is simply an extension of LCD.