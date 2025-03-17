Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hướng tới tương lai

Tự do di chuyển. Trải nghiệm Trí tuệ Nhân tạo Thấu cảm LG mọi lúc mọi nơi, không chỉ ở nhà hay tại văn phòng. Khi bạn lái xe, LG AI kết nối bạn với các thiết bị khác, nhận diện môi trường xung quanh, và thấu hiểu thói quen của bạn.

Hai người ngồi trong xe, logo LG AI phát sáng trên màn hình.

Affectionate Intelligence

Một trải nghiệm lái xe hoàn toàn mới với LG Digital Cockpit. Giải pháp cá nhân hóa cùng sự chăm sóc chu đáo từ công nghệ AI - mang lại cảm giác như khi bạn đang ở nhà hay tại nơi làm việc - nay đã được tích hợp ngay trong chiếc xe của bạn. Bạn nghĩ sao về những chuyến đi an toàn và tuyệt vời hơn?

Người đàn ông ngồi trong xe, vẻ mặt buồn bã. Khi thiết bị LG AI hiển thị một bức ảnh gia đình, anh mỉm cười. pause
Nhận diện thông minh khuôn mặt, văn bản và trang phục của người lái cùng hành khách với DIMS. pause

Tối ưu trải nghiệm cá nhân hóa

Tự động điều chỉnh ghế ngồi, gợi ý nội dung yêu thích và cung cấp các dịch vụ cần thiết dựa trên trạng thái cảm xúc của người lái thông qua Hệ thống Giám sát Người lái & Nội thất (DIMS).

Tìm hiểu thêm
Hệ thống phát hiện việc sử dụng điện thoại thông minh bằng cách theo dõi ánh mắt và tư thế cơ thể 3D, đưa ra cảnh báo mất tập trung để giúp người lái giữ vững sự tập trung trên đường. pause

Người đồng hành đáng tin cậy

Nhận diện các trạng thái hoặc hành vi nguy hiểm như buồn ngủ, mất tập trung hay thắt dây an toàn không đúng cách, đảm bảo chuyến đi an toàn bằng cách phản ứng nhanh trong các tình huống khẩn cấp.

Tìm hiểu thêm
Hệ thống nhận diện địa danh, ghi nhớ sở thích của người lái và sử dụng AI để đưa ra gợi ý cá nhân hóa. pause

Trải nghiệm HMI ngay trên xe nhờ AI

Mang đến trải nghiệm lái xe chuẩn xác và tiện lợi hơn nhờ AI đa phương thức, kết hợp cảm ứng, giọng nói và ánh mắt.

Tìm hiểu thêm
Hệ thống Digital Cockpit thuộc giải pháp phương tiện LG.

Giải pháp xe LG

Kiến tạo tương lai với công nghệ hỗ trợ di chuyển thông minh

Tìm hiểu thêm

Khám phá thêm

Trong phòng khách rộng rãi, đèn, TV LG OLED và LG ThinQ ON đều được bật lên.

Ngôi nhà thông minh

Quan tâm nhiều hơn đến cuộc sống của bạn. Giải pháp LG AI Home mang đến sự thoải mái hơn cho ngôi nhà.

Trí tuệ Nhân tạo Thấu cảm LG chăm sóc tận tâm cho mọi thành viên trong gia đình, giúp xua tan mọi trăn trở để bạn được sống là chính mình.

Smart Home Tìm hiểu thêm
Trong văn phòng rộng lớn với tường kính bao phủ, mọi người làm việc tại bàn với điều hòa và máy lọc không khí LG đang hoạt động.

Công việc, hậu trường

Trải nghiệm công nghệ Trí tuệ Nhân tạo Thấu cảm LG cho công việc. Hiệu suất. Hiệu quả. Rõ ràng. Bạn có thể tối ưu hiệu quả công việc hơn với sự hỗ trợ và chăm sóc của LG AI.

Business Tìm hiểu thêm
Mọi người ngồi quây quần quanh bàn, cười vui vẻ, và LG ThinQ được bật ở trên bàn phía bên trái.

Less artificial, more human

Trí tuệ Nhân tạo Thấu cảm LG

Mobility Tìm hiểu thêm
