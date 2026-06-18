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LG xboom Buds Plus của will.i.am | Tai nghe Bluetooth với trình điều khiển Graphene & EQ thích ứng, ANC

LG xboom Buds Plus của will.i.am | Tai nghe Bluetooth với trình điều khiển Graphene & EQ thích ứng, ANC

BUDSPLUS
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LG xboom Buds Plus của will.i.am | Tai nghe Bluetooth với trình điều khiển Graphene & EQ thích ứng, ANC BUDSPLUS
Thẻ USP: Âm thanh nguyên sơ từ graphene
Thẻ USP: Khả năng khử tiếng ồn vượt trội
Thẻ USP: Âm thanh phù hợp với tai của bạn
Thẻ USP: Vệ sinh chồi của bạn trong khi sạc
Thẻ USP: Kết nối với thế giới giải trí
Bên giá đỡ View với tai nghe xa nhau
Mặt trước giá đỡ View với tai nghe bên trong
tai nghe từ mỗi góc chéo
tai nghe trước và sau view
Mặt trước giá đỡ View
Mở giá đỡ trống trên cùng View
Mặt trước view với tai nghe xa nhau
Gói sản phẩm
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LG xboom Buds Plus của will.i.am | Tai nghe Bluetooth với trình điều khiển Graphene & EQ thích ứng, ANC BUDSPLUS
Thẻ USP: Âm thanh nguyên sơ từ graphene
Thẻ USP: Khả năng khử tiếng ồn vượt trội
Thẻ USP: Âm thanh phù hợp với tai của bạn
Thẻ USP: Vệ sinh chồi của bạn trong khi sạc
Thẻ USP: Kết nối với thế giới giải trí
Bên giá đỡ View với tai nghe xa nhau
Mặt trước giá đỡ View với tai nghe bên trong
tai nghe từ mỗi góc chéo
tai nghe trước và sau view
Mặt trước giá đỡ View
Mở giá đỡ trống trên cùng View
Mặt trước view với tai nghe xa nhau
Gói sản phẩm

Tính năng chính

  • Đơn vị graphene
  • ANC
  • EQ thích ứng
  • Nano tia cực tím
  • Cắm & Không dây
  • Sạc không dây
Thêm
will.i.am trong trang phục màu trắng và đeo kính râm, anh ấy quay mặt về phía bên phải, dùng ngón trỏ trái hướng tai nghe vào tai.

will.i.am trong trang phục màu trắng và đeo kính râm, anh ấy quay mặt về phía bên phải, dùng ngón trỏ trái hướng tai nghe vào tai.

xboom Buds Plus, lấy cảm hứng từ will.i.am

Giới thiệu xboom Buds Plus mới, được tạo ra với sự hợp tác của will.i.am. Trải nghiệm âm thanh cấp độ tiếp theo, được thể hiện theo phong cách độc đáo.

nôi xboom buds Plus được đặt mở hoàn toàn với hai tai nghe nổi phía trên.

Buds cho bạn

Tìm xboom Buds hoàn hảo của bạn

Table Caption
Tính năngxboom Buds Plusxboom Budsxboom Buds Lite
Hình ảnh xboom Buds Plus
xboom Buds Plus
Hình ảnh xboom Buds
xboom Buds
Hình ảnh xboom Buds Lite
xboom Buds Lite
Mô tả Sản phẩmTai nghe nhét tai tiên tiến với âm thanh vượt trội và khả năng sử dụng dễ dàng.Tai nghe nhét tai tiêu chuẩn phù hợp với nhiều hoạt động hàng ngày khác nhau.Tai nghe nhét tai thiết yếu với thời lượng pin lâu dài, lý tưởng cho không gian trong nhà.
Phù hợp nhất choĐược đề xuất cho người dùng năng động, thường xuyên đi du lịch hoặc thích tập thể dục.Đề xuất cho những người dùng có thói quen hoạt động hàng ngày, chẳng hạn như sinh viên và nhân viên văn phòng.Đề xuất cho người dùng trong không gian trong nhà như quán cà phê và thư viện
Trình điều khiển grapheneOOO
EQ thích ứngO--
nullANC Tối ưu hóa ANC Giảm tiếng ồn gióANC Tối ưu hóa ANC Giảm tiếng ồn gióANC nhẹ
Cuộc gọi rõ ràng6-Mic với thuật toán Al tạo dạng chùm tia và giảm tiếng ồn6-Mic với thuật toán Al tạo dạng chùm tia và giảm tiếng ồn2-MIC với tính năng giảm tiếng ồn Thuật toán Al
Hào quangOO-
Sạc không dâyO--
Vệ sinh (UVnano)O--
Tuổi thọ pinlên đến 30 giờlên đến 30 giờlên đến 30 giờ
Tìm hiểu thêmTìm hiểu thêm

will.i.am với tư cách là Kiến trúc sư trải nghiệm của LG cho xboom Buds Plus

LG đã chỉ định will.i.am để xác định lại xboom như một thương hiệu nâng tầm trải nghiệm nghe với âm thanh và phong cách hoàn toàn mới. Là người chín lần đoạt giải Grammy, will.i.am chắc chắn là một biểu tượng thực sự của văn hóa đại chúng. Ông cũng là người tiên phong trong lĩnh vực AI, với kinh nghiệm là giám đốc Đổi mới Sáng tạo tại Intel và là người sáng lập nền tảng vô tuyến được hỗ trợ bởi AI RAiDiO.FYI. Tất cả 'xboom by will.i.am' đều được tinh chỉnh chuyên nghiệp bởi will.i.am để mang lại âm thanh cân bằng hơn với giai điệu ấm hơn. Với chuyên môn về âm nhạc và công nghệ, will.i.am xboom Buds được tinh chỉnh để mang lại âm thanh và chất lượng cuộc gọi chưa từng có.

Ở hình trên, will.i.am đang làm việc tại một phòng thu âm mặc áo vest đỏ, nhìn chằm chằm vào màn hình trước mặt anh ấy. Ở hình dưới cùng, will.i.am cũng đang làm việc tại một studio nhìn chằm chằm vào màn hình với các cửa sổ màu xanh lá cây trên đó.

xboom Buds Plus mới, mặc theo phong cách mới

Ở bên trái phía trên, mặt sau của will.i.am vẫn nhìn về phía bên trái, đeo kính râm và dùng ngón trỏ chĩa tai nghe vào tai. Ở bên phải phía trên, hình ảnh của hai tai nghe màu trắng vẫn còn. Ở giữa bên trái, hình ảnh chân dung của will.i.am được đặt quay mặt về phía trước, đeo tai nghe, mũ lưỡi trai và kính râm. Ở giữa bên phải, một hình ảnh chân dung khác của will.i.am vẫn đeo tai nghe, mũ lưỡi trai và kính râm. Bên dưới xboom Buds Lite, giá đỡ của Buds Lite với tai nghe bên trong nằm trong tay will.i.am.

Âm thanh phong phú hơn, rõ ràng hơn được thúc đẩy bởi vật liệu mang tính cách mạng

Mỏng như giấy nhưng chắc chắn như thép. Trình điều khiển được làm từ vật liệu graphene tiên tiến mới nhất mang lại âm thanh nguyên sơ có thể so sánh với các thiết bị âm thanh cao cấp.

* Trình điều khiển phủ Graphene sử dụng màng chắn phủ graphene.

Trái tim của âm thanh tối cao

Khám phá trình điều khiển phủ Graphene, chất liệu âm thanh tối ưu.

Giới thiệu về vật liệu tiên tiến graphene

Bật xboom, phần còn lại của tiếng ồn mờ dần

xboom Buds Plus có tính năng khử tiếng ồn tiên tiến, đặc biệt hiệu quả chống lại tiếng ồn từ ma sát ô tô và lốp xe. Trải nghiệm âm thanh rõ ràng xuyên qua tĩnh.

Một đơn vị tai nghe màu trắng đặt ở trung tâm và sóng âm thanh đi qua tai nghe từ trái sang phải hiển thị tiếng ồn xung quanh so với ANC

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Hiệu suất ANC vượt trội của xboom Buds Plus cho tiếng ồn tần số thấp

So sánh hiệu suất khử tiếng ồn tần số thấp giữa xboom Buds Plus và các thương hiệu khác.

Biểu đồ cho thấy mức độ giảm tiếng ồn tần số thấp từ 3 thương hiệu khác nhau: LG xboom Buds, Thương hiệu A và Thương hiệu B.

*Biểu đồ dựa trên kết quả từ thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG

*Để đảm bảo phép đo phản ánh chặt chẽ hiệu suất thực tế mà người dùng cảm nhận, LG đã tiến hành các thử nghiệm bằng cách đặt một micrô thu nhỏ bên trong tai người.

*Độ suy giảm ANC trung bình nằm trong khoảng từ 100Hz đến 900Hz.

3 micrô cho cuộc gọi rõ ràng

Micrô lọc tiếng ồn xung quanh khi bạn đang sử dụng điện thoại. Hai micrô tạo chùm phát hiện và tập trung vào giọng nói của bạn để đảm bảo giọng nói được nghe rõ ràng hoàn toàn.

Một cặp xboom Buds Plus màu trắng minh họa 3 micrô mà nó có.

EQ thích ứng

Âm thanh phù hợp với tai của bạn

Thuật toán EQ thích ứng mang lại trải nghiệm nghe được tối ưu hóa bằng cách phân tích độ vừa vặn của tai nghe nhét tai của bạn. Cho dù chúng ngồi vừa khít hay lỏng lẻo, âm thanh sẽ tự động điều chỉnh để phù hợp với hình dạng tai độc đáo của bạn.

Một anh chàng đeo xboom Buds Plus trong tai đang di chuyển bằng cả hai tay như đang nhảy múa. Quang phổ của anh ta chỉ ra rằng tính năng EQ thích ứng hoạt động trong khi người dùng đang di chuyển.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

*Hiệu ứng của EQ thích ứng có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào người dùng hoặc sự phù hợp.

*Để sử dụng tối ưu, bạn nên chạy Kiểm tra độ vừa vặn trong Ứng dụng LG ThinQ. (chỉ yêu cầu một lần trong quá trình thiết lập ban đầu)

Ứng dụng xboom Buds

Tối ưu hóa để phù hợp với bạn

Điều chỉnh cài đặt tai nghe của bạn trên ứng dụng độc quyền được thiết kế cho xboom Buds Plus. Được tối ưu hóa để phù hợp với nhu cầu của bạn với nhiều tính năng khác nhau như cài đặt EQ. Ứng dụng hỗ trợ iOS, Android và Windows của LG gram.

Trên điện thoại di động vẫn là màn hình chính của ứng dụng xboom Buds. Ở bên trái có hình ảnh giao diện người dùng tính năng điều chỉnh Hiệu ứng âm thanh của cùng một ứng dụng và ở bên phải có chức năng Cảm ứng và Hình ảnh giao diện người dùng tính năng Tìm tai nghe của tôi.

Hào quang

Trải nghiệm âm thanh công cộng tiên phong của Buds hỗ trợ Auracast

Trải nghiệm công nghệ Bluetooth thế hệ tiếp theo, Auracast, thông qua xboom Buds. Điều chỉnh âm thanh bạn chọn từ vô số luồng. Tham gia cùng hướng dẫn viên của bạn để tham quan trong bảo tàng hoặc chọn luồng âm thanh ưa thích của bạn trong không gian đông đúc như sân bay.

Trong hình trên, một hướng dẫn viên đang tổ chức một chuyến tham quan cho 3 người và tất cả họ đều đeo xboom Buds Plus trong tai. Trong hình dưới đây ở sân bay, có một màn hình với thông tin chuyến bay và một anh chàng đang nghe thông tin bằng xboom Buds Plus.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Trợ lý Auracast

Auracast để nâng cao trải nghiệm nghe

xboom Buds Plus cung cấp Trợ lý Auracast. Thông qua ứng dụng Buds độc quyền, bạn có thể trải nghiệm Auracast ngay cả trên các thiết bị không hỗ trợ gốc. Hoạt động trên điện thoại di động trên tất cả các thương hiệu.

Ở trung tâm có một điện thoại di động hiển thị các menu khác nhau của ứng dụng xboom Buds và bên cạnh điện thoại di động có hình vẽ máy tính bảng, máy tính xách tay và các thiết bị khác.

Kết nối

Buds và gram, một sự kết hợp liền mạch về mọi mặt

xboom Buds Plus hoạt động liền mạch với gram với sức mạnh tổng hợp tuyệt vời. Sau khi kết nối tức thì, bạn có thể điều khiển xboom của mình trên gram ngay lập tức.

Một máy tính xách tay màu trắng, LG gram được bật nguồn ở trung tâm và hiển thị màn hình được kết nối của ứng dụng xboom Buds ở dưới cùng bên phải. Bên cạnh máy tính xách tay, một giá đỡ của xboom Buds Plus màu trắng với một cặp tai nghe được đặt và một dấu hiệu 'đã kết nối' được vẽ giữa chúng.

* Chỉ khả dụng trên LG gram với ứng dụng xboom Buds được cài đặt sẵn.

Kết nối bổ sung

Hiển thị trạng thái kết nối với cửa sổ bật lên và hiển thị thông tin sau khi phân tích cú pháp ban đầu trong các kết nối tiếp theo. Kết nối nhanh chóng, không rắc rối giúp tăng năng suất.

* Chỉ khả dụng trên LG gram với ứng dụng xboom Buds được cài đặt sẵn.

Truy cập tức thì vào điều chỉnh âm thanh

Điều chỉnh xboom Buds Plus của bạn trên gram ngay lập tức, thông qua ứng dụng được phát triển cho gram. Bạn có thể kiểm soát các cài đặt như ANC và EQ ngay trên màn hình mà không làm gián đoạn nội dung bạn đang thưởng thức.

* Chỉ khả dụng trên LG gram với ứng dụng xboom Buds được cài đặt sẵn.

Thiết kế phù hợp

Hoàn thiện phong cách của bạn với thiết kế gắn kết, có màu đen và trắng phù hợp.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Thiết kế móc tai

Một cái móc để giữ dáng

Thiết kế móc tai mới của chúng tôi mang lại cảm giác vừa vặn an toàn nhưng thoải mái. Tận hưởng chuyến đi bộ hoặc đi dạo với tai nghe của bạn ngay tại chỗ.

Tai trái của một người với một đơn vị xboom Buds Plus màu trắng trong đó. Phía trên tai nghe, có một mũi tên hai chiều.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Tuổi thọ pin

Thời gian chơi lên đến 30 giờ

Thời lượng pin lâu dài của xboom Buds Plus sẽ khiến bạn ngạc nhiên. Tận hưởng thời gian nghe liên tục lên đến 10 giờ và 30 giờ khi sạc giữa các hộp đựng.*

*Hiệu suất thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào cài đặt và môi trường sử dụng.

Sạc không dây

Sạc dễ dàng mà không cần dây

Luôn được cung cấp đầy đủ năng lượng mà không cần dây cáp hoặc rắc rối. Chỉ cần đặt hộp sạc lên đế sạc không dây hoặc điện thoại thông minh của bạn** để bật nguồn mọi lúc, mọi nơi.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa. 

**Yêu cầu điện thoại thông minh có khả năng sạc không dây.

Vệ sinh UVnano

Làm sạch gel tai để vừa vặn vệ sinh

Bạn có thể vệ sinh tai nghe không dây của mình thông qua hộp sạc. Nó được chế tạo với đèn UV và mở rộng diện tích đèn LED UV để giảm tới 99,9% vi khuẩn trên bề mặt bên ngoài của gel tai chạm vào da của bạn.

Một giá đỡ xboom Buds Plus màu đen được đặt mở với một tai nghe trong đó và một tai nghe khác ra khỏi đó.

*UVnano là sự kết hợp của đèn LED UV và nanomet.

*Thử nghiệm độc lập đã chỉ ra rằng đế sạc UVnano làm giảm 99,9% Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus và Klebsiella Pneumonia trên bề mặt bên ngoài của gel tai tiếp xúc với da tai trong của người dùng trong vòng mười phút trong khi sạc. Chức năng UV LED chỉ hoạt động trong khi sạc. Kết quả có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường sử dụng thực tế.

*Đèn LED UV vô hình và chỉ được kích hoạt khi đế sạc được đóng với tai nghe bên trong. Đèn tâm trạng màu xanh lam chỉ dành cho mục đích thẩm mỹ và xuất hiện khi mở nắp đế sạc.

*Sản phẩm này sử dụng công nghệ UV ở bước sóng từ 265 đến 285 nanomet.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để nâng cao hiểu biết về tính năng.

Chống nước

Ẩm ướt sẽ không cản trở

Thưởng thức âm thanh không bị gián đoạn trong quá trình tập luyện hoặc vào những ngày ẩm ướt. xboom Buds Plus luôn được bảo vệ khỏi mồ hôi và độ ẩm với xếp hạng chống nước IPX4.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

*Xếp hạng IPX4 có nghĩa là sản phẩm có thể xử lý mưa nhẹ, mồ hôi và nước bắn tung tóe, nhưng không thích hợp để ngâm trong nước hoặc tiếp xúc với tia nước áp suất cao.

*Xếp hạng IPX4 chỉ áp dụng cho tai nghe nhét tai chứ không áp dụng cho hộp sạc.

Cắm & Không dây

Cắm điện và kết nối với thế giới giải trí

Cắm giá đỡ xboom Buds Plus ngay cả trên các thiết bị không có Bluetooth. Cho dù bạn đang ở trên máy bay hay tại phòng tập thể dục, một kết nối đơn giản cho phép bạn thưởng thức tất cả nội dung yêu thích của mình bất cứ lúc nào.

Ở phía bên trái của hình ảnh bị chia cắt, một người phụ nữ đang ngồi trên ghế cabin của máy bay đeo xboom Buds Plus trong tai. Trên bàn khay, giá đỡ cùng màu của xboom Buds Plus được đặt với một dây cáp được kết nối. Ở phía bên phải, một người phụ nữ đang chạy trên máy chạy bộ với xboom Buds Plus. Trên bảng điều khiển của máy chạy bộ, một giá đỡ xboom Buds Plus cùng màu được đặt với cáp kết nối với nó.

*Hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

In

Thông số chính

  • Giải pháp âm thanh - ANC

  • Loa - Kích thước đơn vị (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Tiện ích - Chống nước/giọt bắn

    IPX4

  • Tiện ích - Sạc không dây

Tất cả thông số

LOA

  • Kích thước đơn vị (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Màng loa

    Được phủ graphene

  • Loại đơn vị

    Dynamic

GIẢI PHÁP ÂM THANH

  • Của Mic

    6

  • EQ thích ứng

  • Chế độ môi trường xung quanh

  • ANC

CODEC ÂM THANH

  • AAC

  • SBC

TUỔI THỌ PIN

  • Tổng cộng (Tai nghe + Hộp sạc)

    up to 30

  • Tai nghe (bật chống ồn chủ động - ANC)

    up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

  • Tai nghe (tắt ANC và tắt EQ thích ứng)

    up to 10

THỜI GIAN SẠC PIN (GIỜ)

  • Hộp sạc

    2.5

  • Tai nghe

    1

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cáp sạc & dữ liệu USB-C

  • Thông tin an toàn & Thẻ bảo hành

  • QSG (Hướng dẫn cài đặt nhanh)

  • Gel tai silicon thường

  • Tai nghe ear hook

  • Cáp AUX (3.5Φ) sang USB-C

KẾT NỐI

  • Phiên bản bluetooth

    5.4

  • BLE

  • Dịch vụ Google Fast Pair

  • Auracast

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

TIỆN ÍCH

  • Ra lệnh bằng giọng nói (trợ lý Google, Siri)

  • Sạc không dây

  • Chống nước/giọt bắn

    IPX4

  • Cổng sạc loại USB-C

  • Cắm sạc & Không dây

  • Đa điểm

  • Ghép nối nhiều thiết bị

  • sạc nhanh

  • Ứng dụng đi kèm

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

KÍCH THƯỚC

  • Tai nghe

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

  • Hộp sạc

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

EQ

  • LG EQ

  • EQ tùy chỉnh

KHỐ LƯỢNG

  • Khối lượng tịnh hộp sạc

    39.4 g

  • Trọng lượng tịnh của tai nghe (1 chiếc)

    5.3 g

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